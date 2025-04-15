World Art Day: How is AI–generated content shaping the way we consume art?

Unless you have been living under the rock, the recent discourse around Ghibli portraits must have reached your feed. For the yet unversed, Ghibli portraits are pictures of people (or even pets, objects, or landscapes) that have been digitally transformed to look like they belong in a movie made by Studio Ghibli, thanks to text–to–image AI generators.

While most netizens have decided to partake in the trend, many were critical, citing that it devalued human artists. When an earlier clip of Japanese animator–Studio Ghibli creator Hayao Miyazaki speaking about his own disregard for AI–generated art re–surfaced on the internet, the discourse gained even more momentum.

