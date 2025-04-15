World Art Day: How is AI–generated content shaping the way we consume art?

Unless you have been living under the rock, the recent discourse around Ghibli portraits must have reached your feed. For the yet unversed, Ghibli portraits are pictures of people (or even pets, objects, or landscapes) that have been digitally transformed to look like they belong in a movie made by Studio Ghibli, thanks to text–to–image AI generators.
While most netizens have decided to partake in the trend, many were critical, citing that it devalued human artists. When an earlier clip of Japanese animator–Studio Ghibli creator Hayao Miyazaki speaking about his own disregard for AI–generated art re–surfaced on the internet, the discourse gained even more momentum.
Five trends in AI–generated art to rule in 2025
...but when has human life stopped the progress of technology? So, the saga of Ghibli portraits continued. However, Ghibli portraits is just the tip of the iceberg. On World Art Day, we look at five AI–generated art trend that has been gaining more and more momentum, and might reign supreme in the days to come.
While the promotional techniques of Barbie (2024) set the bar high for film marketing worldwide, what pops into our mind first when we think about it is the Barbie Selfie Generator. The AI tool allowed users to upload photos and transform them into Barbie or Ken–style posters, mirroring the film’s aesthetic. The interactive experience went viral, encouraging user–generated content and social media sharing with dedicated hashtags. Celebrities and the public alike participated, creating significant online buzz and amplifying the film’s visibility and anticipation leading up to its release.
These digitally crafted personalities are popping up on the ’gram and TikTok, nabbing brand deals left, right, and centre. Fashion labels like Calvin Klein and Balmain have already stirred up conversations on social media by featuring these AI avatars in their campaigns. Bit uncanny, we know, but for brands — they offer total control and, arguably, a cutting–edge image.
You've seen the lot: Elon Musk, taking a dip at the Mahakumbh, all AI–generated. It's properly convincing, mind you. These AI tools can whip up images that look like actual photos, blurring the lines between real and fake. While AI tools have been trying to perfect its depiction of the human face ever since its advent and you might marvel at the consistent researches, creating photorealism using AI might run the risk of starting rumours, especially in this post–truth world.
The affordability of intricate typography through AI is poised to shift visual trends. Minimalism, favoured for its cost and time efficiency, may recede as artists embrace maximalism. AI’s rapid generation capabilities will likely fuel a surge in complex lettering and detailed designs across visual arts. This technological shift could lead to a widespread adoption of richer, more elaborate aesthetics, moving away from the pared–down styles of the recent years. Get ready to expect a noticeable increase in visual complexity and ornamentation.
Futurism is what we mostly associate with artificial intelligence but over the last year, the shift of the internet aesthetic towards a cosy past has influenced AI–generated art as well. AI–art is increasingly exploring nostalgic themes and historical periods predating living memory. Social media platforms showcase trends generating imaginative depictions of ancient civilisations or reimagined historical events, be it ‘Life in Mohenjo-Daro’ or ‘A Day in the Life of A 90s Teen Living in the US’ . These AI–rendered visuals often evoke a sense of wonder and curiosity about the past. This trend suggests a growing interest in leveraging AI’s capabilities to visualise historical and nostalgic concepts in novel and accessible ways, fostering engagement with imagined pasts.