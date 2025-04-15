Subho Noboborsho: All you need to know about 7 items from Bengal that recently received GI tag

As Bengalis across the world celebrate Subho Noboborsho, the beginning of a new lunar year, today, we bring to your attention one more reason to rejoice in the culture of Bengal, as seven unique items from the region recently received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Let’s get to understand why each of these are so special, shall we?
This legendary winter delicacy is made out of fresh chhana (curdled milk) and the smoky nolen gur (date palm jaggery). The jaggery gives it a rich, caramel–esque flavour and a warm golden hue, making it delectable as well as aesthetically pleasing. It’s a quintessential Bengali sweet, deeply rooted in the region’s culture.
These guavas from the Baruipur region of West Bengal are known for their sweet and pleasant taste. They are round, have a yellowish skin, and the flesh is white, soft and flavourful — often described as a cross between papaya and pear. The GI tag acknowledges the specific agricultural practices and environmental conditions that contribute to this uniqueness.
While the yellow–red bonde is what you get in most other parts of Bengali, Kamarpukur is popular for its milky white bonde. Mildly sweet and dry in texture, this sweet is said to last five–seven days even in the peak of summer! The white bonde is also considered the favourite of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa.
A popular sweet from the Murshidabad district, chhanabora is made from chhena that’s then covered in a sweet yet slightly burnt crust, making it a treat with a contrasting texture and flavour. The delicacy is known for its unique taste and is often given as gifts.
Legend has it that the Malla Rajas of Bishnupur had ordered to develop a special modak for their family deities Radha–Govinda, after which motichur laddoo was created. Literally translating to ‘pearl crumb balls’, motichur laddoo is know for its unique texture: small, fried gram flour pearls (besan) that are soaked in sugar syrup and then shaped into balls.
Radhunipagal rice is a traditional, small–grained, aromatic rice variety, grown in the Rahr and Gangetic plains of West Bengal. It’s known for its distinct fragrance, melt-in-the-mouth texture and sweetish taste, making it a popular culinary choice.
Known for its fine texture, durability and the intricate traditional weaving techniques used with it, Malda Nistari Silk Yarn is highly sought after for its smooth finish and shine. Used to make high–quality garments, the silk is a testament to the region’s rich tradition of silk production.