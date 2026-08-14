Freedom Habba debuts this Independence Day in Bengaluru!

This Independence Day, Vidhana Soudha is swapping ceremony for carnival as the debut edition of the Freedom Habba turns the city’s most recognisable landmark into a giant public playground of music, culture, food, art, children’s activities and, most importantly, people. There are some things Bengaluru does exceptionally well: technology, traffic, filter coffee, arguing about which neighbourhood is actually the best; and turning a perfectly ordinary evening into an impromptu social occasion. But ask the city to celebrate Independence Day and, traditionally, the mood has been a little more formal. Flags go up, speeches happen, ceremonies unfold and most of us watch from the sidelines. This August 15, however, Bengaluru is being asked to do something rather more interesting: show up and own it.
Enter Freedom Habba, a new citizen-led Independence Day celebration that wants to take the idea of a government ceremony and give it a serious Bengaluru makeover. From 11 am until 10 pm, the precinct around Vidhana Soudha will become a cultural corridor, with parades, performances, food, crafts, public art, children’s activities, exhibitions and a major evening concert. And yes, there will be fireworks. But the bigger idea is less about putting on a spectacular show and more about changing who gets to be in the picture. We caught up with the Minister for Bengaluru Development, Krishna Byre Gowda, the heart, soul and brains behind the festival to find out more.
“Independence Day should be experienced not just as a ceremony, but as a celebration we create together,” says Krishna. “What better way to bring Bengaluru together than through music, in a place that belongs to all of us?” That phrase — belongs to all of us — is really the point. This is your Bengaluru The theme for Freedom Habba, “Namma Ooru. Nimma Ooru. Ellara Bengaluru,” translates loosely into an idea that feels almost tailor-made for the city: our city, your city, everyone’s Bengaluru. Because who exactly is a Bengalurean these days? The answer is beautifully complicated. The city is home to people from across Karnataka, from Kodagu and Mangaluru to North Karnataka and the Malnad, as well as communities who have arrived from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, the North East and practically every other corner of India. Bengaluru’s identity is no longer neatly contained within a single language, cuisine, costume or cultural tradition. It is a constantly expanding collage. And Freedom Habba wants to put that collage on full display.
Almost 40 contingents will take part in an India Parade — not in the stiff, regimented sense of a Republic Day procession, but more like a carnival. Participants are encouraged to arrive in traditional attire, bring their music and showcase their regional cultures. Community groups will have opportunities to perform; while folk arts, crafts and regional food add more colour — and considerably more reason to stay hungry. As Krishna puts it, “I don’t see cultural diversity as a problem. I see it as a richness of our society.” It is a sentiment that goes beyond the usual rhetoric of unity in diversity. The idea here is that Bengaluru’s multiculturalism is not something to tolerate politely; it is something to celebrate loudly.
A city gets a stage
There is another, perhaps more ambitious, idea tucked inside Freedom Habba: the question of what makes a great city. Bengaluru has parks, malls, restaurants, theatres, museums and a formidable nightlife. Yet the minister argues that a truly great city needs something else too — spaces where people can simply gather, encounter culture and spend time together. “Any society where the younger generation and the senior citizens are happy is a healthy society,” he says, making a case for public spaces that belong to more than one demographic or purpose. And so, for one day, Vidhana Soudha and its surrounding roads become precisely that: a giant shared space. It is a particularly intriguing choice. Vidhana Soudha is one of Bengaluru’s most recognisable architectural landmarks, but it is also an institution — a place associated with government, governance and the machinery of democracy. Freedom Habba wants to take that symbolism off its pedestal and put it among the people. The minister recalls a time when the area was considerably more open to the public. “This is ultimately a people’s space,” he says. “Yes, we have put restrictions for safety reasons, but this belongs to the people.” For one day, at least, the doors — and the streets — are opening wider.
Kids get the keys
Perhaps the smartest part of the entire proposition is that Freedom Habba is putting children at the centre of it. On August 15, youngsters will have the opportunity to enter Vidhana Soudha and visit the Grand Assembly Hall through specially organised guided tours. There is even a charming twist: children effectively become the pass for their accompanying parents, meaning families can experience the space together. For many children, this will be their first time inside the building where Karnataka’s democratic institutions come alive. But the organisers are not relying on architecture alone to hold their attention. There will be a Makkala Mela, interactive games, storytelling, arts and crafts, creative workshops and a Children’s Freedom Village where performers will bring freedom fighters to life. Quizzes and activities are designed to make the freedom struggle less like a chapter in a textbook and more like something young people can encounter, question and engage with. There will also be a Living Museum of the freedom movement, a Karnataka Freedom Path and district-themed installations exploring each district’s contribution to the struggle for independence. “We are opening the doors of the Vidhana Soudha to our children,” says Krishna. “I want every child who walks through those doors on August 15 to go home with a memory that lasts a lifetime,” he adds. It is a refreshingly simple ambition. Make democracy tangible. Make history interesting; and perhaps make Independence Day something children look forward to rather than something they are required to attend.
What does freedom mean?
One of the more interesting installations planned for the day is a public Freedom Wall, where visitors can write what freedom means to them. It sounds simple, but it introduces an important question into what could otherwise become an endless parade of colour, food and entertainment. Because freedom is not merely a word printed on a flag. During the interview, Krishna returns repeatedly to the idea that freedom can become invisible precisely when life is comfortable. “Anything you take for granted, you could lose it any time,” he says. That is where the celebration acquires a little more weight. Freedom Habba is not designed merely as a patriotic spectacle. Beneath the music and food is an attempt to reconnect people with the idea of democracy — and with the responsibility that comes with it. “Freedom is a combination of rights and duties,” Krishna says. “It is also my responsibility to make sure that freedom remains for the generations to come,” he adds. That is a useful reminder in an age when the word freedom is frequently reduced to an individual entitlement. Freedom Habba wants to widen the frame: rights, responsibilities, citizenship, participation and vigilance. In other words, have fun — but know why you are celebrating.
Then, turn up the volume
And once the children have had their fill of history, crafts and quizzes, the adults can do what Bengaluru arguably does best: find the music. From 6 pm, the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha become an open-air concert stage for the Freedom Habba Music Collective, bringing together ten of the city’s best-known musical voices. The line-up includes Sanjith Hegde, Brodha V, Siddhartha Belamannu, Varijashree Venugopal, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Praveen Rao, MD Pallavi, Nakul Abhyankar and Bruce Lee Mani. It is an eclectic mix — which, appropriately, is exactly what Bengaluru itself is. Classical influences, contemporary sounds, indie energy, folk textures and a little rock swagger will share one stage against the monumental backdrop of Vidhana Soudha. The evening is expected to culminate in a fireworks finalé, because apparently even democracy occasionally requires a little theatricality. And why not? If the point is to make Independence Day emotionally memorable, a concert beneath one of the city’s most iconic buildings is certainly one way to do it.
Bring your appetite
The cultural programme is not stopping at music and performance. Food and craft stalls will turn the surrounding spaces into something closer to a giant city fair, while Soul Sante stalls add another familiar Bengaluru touch. The result is deliberately democratic in the best possible sense. Come for the parade. Stay for the food. Bring your children for the Assembly Hall. Wander into the Living Museum. Listen to a concert. Buy something handmade. Write your definition of freedom on the wall. Meet someone whose family comes from a completely different part of India. Dance if you feel like it. The festival is designed to allow all of those things to coexist. That is also why the minister’s invitation is unusually direct: “I appeal to every Bengalurean to be a participant, not just a spectator.” It is perhaps the most important distinction between Freedom Habba and the Independence Day celebrations we are accustomed to. There is no audience, there is only participants.
More Bengaluru, please
Of course, attempting to turn the area around Vidhana Soudha into a massive public celebration comes with practical challenges. Security and crowd management are being tightly coordinated and entry will require pre-registration, with screening at designated entry points. Visitors are being encouraged to use public transport, with Cubbon Park Metro Station identified as a key access point; parking is also planned around Freedom Park and other designated areas. The restrictions may sound slightly at odds with the idea of an open public festival, but they are also what make the experiment possible. Because Freedom Habba is ultimately proposing something larger than a one-day event. It is proposing a different relationship between Bengaluru and its public spaces — and between citizens and the celebrations that are meant to represent them. The city has always been a cultural melting pot. Its challenge now is to create more occasions where that diversity is visible, audible and genuinely shared. On August 15, Vidhana Soudha will become less of a distant symbol and more of a living backdrop. Artists will perform around it. Families will gather. Food will be eaten. Stories will be told. And, somewhere in the middle of all this, a city that is often too busy rushing from one appointment to another will be invited to simply stop and celebrate itself. Perhaps that is the real freedom on offer. Not just the freedom to watch. But the freedom to join in. After all, as Krishna puts it: “We want to see people dancing.” Bengaluru, consider yourself invited.
FREEDOM COLLECTIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL
Varijashree Venugopal
There are a few special things about the upcoming collective in Vidhana Soudha. It feels especially meaningful because the lineup of artistes and music creators — we are all gathering to celebrate independence, our country and freedom in the sense of expression, art through art and music. Any form art is meant to bring people together and music is one of the strongest universal languages from any walk of life. So we are all very lucky to have music as our medium of expression, as a language that all of us speak to tell a story or to share a message or to purely just celebrate music itself. I’m going to be presenting a couple of my tunes from my recent album Vari in a completely different arrangement this time as it’s a one-time-only band.
MD Pallavi & Bruce Lee Mani:
MD Pallavi: Bruce and I are performing a couple of songs from Kayaka — our band. Both these songs were written by 12th century poet-philosophers Basavanna and Hadapada Appanna.
Bruce Lee Mani: We’ve been working on this material for the last couple of years. This is essentially 12th-century Kannada poetry, often referred to as vachanas and these are poems written by working-class individuals from the 11th and 12th centuries. The words, ideas and expression of those poems still feel exceptionally relevant in today’s time and that’s our reason for working with the material. We’re trying to bring a slightly more contemporary flavour to the poems by adding my set of influences along with Pallavi’s massive body of work.
Sanjith Hegde
It’s really tough to decide what one needs to perform at an event like this, but I am sure the crowd will want hits like Maayavi and Nange Allava. I am however looking forward to the event, considering it is the first time it is happening.
Nakul Abhyankar
To be honest I haven’t yet figured out what I might perform on that day as I am still really excited to be a part of the whole experience. That said, I am pretty sure that I want it to be a mix of both my Kannada and Hindi hits and I am sure I will sing a few of the crowd favourites.
FREEDOM HABBA: PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS
Freedom Parade: Nearly 40 contingents representing India’s diverse cultures, Karnataka’s regions and professionals will take part in a colourful Independence Day parade featuring folk performances, music and live cultural showcases.
Makkala Mela (Children’s Fair): A dedicated children’s zone with interactive games, storytelling, arts, crafts, creative workshops and family activities designed to make learning about freedom engaging and enjoyable.
Soul Sante Festival: More than 120 curated lifestyle, handicraft, organic, toy, textile and food stalls will create a vibrant festival atmosphere through the day.
Living Museum – Journey of Freedom: An immersive walk-through museum will recreate key milestones of India’s freedom movement through installations, artefacts, live performances and commemorative postcards.
Karnataka Freedom Path: District-themed pavilions will celebrate Karnataka’s contribution to the freedom struggle through theatre, cultural displays, local traditions and participation by Bengaluru’s district communities.
Constitution Square: Visitors can explore galleries on the Constituent Assembly, view rare constitutional archives and take part in collective readings of the Preamble through the day.
Children’s Freedom Village: Freedom fighters brought to life by performers will engage children through quizzes, interactive learning and instant rewards to encourage awareness of India’s freedom movement.
Children’s Guided Tour of the Vidhana Soudha: Young visitors and their families will have a rare opportunity to explore the Legislature through specially curated guided tours led by trained volunteers.
Freedom Wall: A 200-foot public art installation will invite citizens to express what freedom means to them through writing, painting and collaborative artwork.
Freedom Collective Music Festival: Leading musicians and artists will headline a grand evening concert celebrating India’s cultural diversity with performances in Kannada and other Indian languages, culminating in a community sing-along.
Grand Fireworks Finalé: Freedom Habba will conclude with a spectacular pyrotechnic display over the Vidhana Soudha, creating a landmark Independence Day finalé for Bengaluru.
Entry free. Register ahead. August 15, 12 noon onwards. At Vidhana Soudha.