Freedom Habba debuts this Independence Day in Bengaluru!

A city gets a stage

There is another, perhaps more ambitious, idea tucked inside Freedom Habba: the question of what makes a great city. Bengaluru has parks, malls, restaurants, theatres, museums and a formidable nightlife. Yet the minister argues that a truly great city needs something else too — spaces where people can simply gather, encounter culture and spend time together. “Any society where the younger generation and the senior citizens are happy is a healthy society,” he says, making a case for public spaces that belong to more than one demographic or purpose. And so, for one day, Vidhana Soudha and its surrounding roads become precisely that: a giant shared space. It is a particularly intriguing choice. Vidhana Soudha is one of Bengaluru’s most recognisable architectural landmarks, but it is also an institution — a place associated with government, governance and the machinery of democracy. Freedom Habba wants to take that symbolism off its pedestal and put it among the people. The minister recalls a time when the area was considerably more open to the public. “This is ultimately a people’s space,” he says. “Yes, we have put restrictions for safety reasons, but this belongs to the people.” For one day, at least, the doors — and the streets — are opening wider.

Kids get the keys

Perhaps the smartest part of the entire proposition is that Freedom Habba is putting children at the centre of it. On August 15, youngsters will have the opportunity to enter Vidhana Soudha and visit the Grand Assembly Hall through specially organised guided tours. There is even a charming twist: children effectively become the pass for their accompanying parents, meaning families can experience the space together. For many children, this will be their first time inside the building where Karnataka’s democratic institutions come alive. But the organisers are not relying on architecture alone to hold their attention. There will be a Makkala Mela, interactive games, storytelling, arts and crafts, creative workshops and a Children’s Freedom Village where performers will bring freedom fighters to life. Quizzes and activities are designed to make the freedom struggle less like a chapter in a textbook and more like something young people can encounter, question and engage with. There will also be a Living Museum of the freedom movement, a Karnataka Freedom Path and district-themed installations exploring each district’s contribution to the struggle for independence. “We are opening the doors of the Vidhana Soudha to our children,” says Krishna. “I want every child who walks through those doors on August 15 to go home with a memory that lasts a lifetime,” he adds. It is a refreshingly simple ambition. Make democracy tangible. Make history interesting; and perhaps make Independence Day something children look forward to rather than something they are required to attend.

What does freedom mean?

One of the more interesting installations planned for the day is a public Freedom Wall, where visitors can write what freedom means to them. It sounds simple, but it introduces an important question into what could otherwise become an endless parade of colour, food and entertainment. Because freedom is not merely a word printed on a flag. During the interview, Krishna returns repeatedly to the idea that freedom can become invisible precisely when life is comfortable. “Anything you take for granted, you could lose it any time,” he says. That is where the celebration acquires a little more weight. Freedom Habba is not designed merely as a patriotic spectacle. Beneath the music and food is an attempt to reconnect people with the idea of democracy — and with the responsibility that comes with it. “Freedom is a combination of rights and duties,” Krishna says. “It is also my responsibility to make sure that freedom remains for the generations to come,” he adds. That is a useful reminder in an age when the word freedom is frequently reduced to an individual entitlement. Freedom Habba wants to widen the frame: rights, responsibilities, citizenship, participation and vigilance. In other words, have fun — but know why you are celebrating.

Then, turn up the volume

And once the children have had their fill of history, crafts and quizzes, the adults can do what Bengaluru arguably does best: find the music. From 6 pm, the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha become an open-air concert stage for the Freedom Habba Music Collective, bringing together ten of the city’s best-known musical voices. The line-up includes Sanjith Hegde, Brodha V, Siddhartha Belamannu, Varijashree Venugopal, Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Praveen Rao, MD Pallavi, Nakul Abhyankar and Bruce Lee Mani. It is an eclectic mix — which, appropriately, is exactly what Bengaluru itself is. Classical influences, contemporary sounds, indie energy, folk textures and a little rock swagger will share one stage against the monumental backdrop of Vidhana Soudha. The evening is expected to culminate in a fireworks finalé, because apparently even democracy occasionally requires a little theatricality. And why not? If the point is to make Independence Day emotionally memorable, a concert beneath one of the city’s most iconic buildings is certainly one way to do it.

Bring your appetite

The cultural programme is not stopping at music and performance. Food and craft stalls will turn the surrounding spaces into something closer to a giant city fair, while Soul Sante stalls add another familiar Bengaluru touch. The result is deliberately democratic in the best possible sense. Come for the parade. Stay for the food. Bring your children for the Assembly Hall. Wander into the Living Museum. Listen to a concert. Buy something handmade. Write your definition of freedom on the wall. Meet someone whose family comes from a completely different part of India. Dance if you feel like it. The festival is designed to allow all of those things to coexist. That is also why the minister’s invitation is unusually direct: “I appeal to every Bengalurean to be a participant, not just a spectator.” It is perhaps the most important distinction between Freedom Habba and the Independence Day celebrations we are accustomed to. There is no audience, there is only participants.

More Bengaluru, please

Of course, attempting to turn the area around Vidhana Soudha into a massive public celebration comes with practical challenges. Security and crowd management are being tightly coordinated and entry will require pre-registration, with screening at designated entry points. Visitors are being encouraged to use public transport, with Cubbon Park Metro Station identified as a key access point; parking is also planned around Freedom Park and other designated areas. The restrictions may sound slightly at odds with the idea of an open public festival, but they are also what make the experiment possible. Because Freedom Habba is ultimately proposing something larger than a one-day event. It is proposing a different relationship between Bengaluru and its public spaces — and between citizens and the celebrations that are meant to represent them. The city has always been a cultural melting pot. Its challenge now is to create more occasions where that diversity is visible, audible and genuinely shared. On August 15, Vidhana Soudha will become less of a distant symbol and more of a living backdrop. Artists will perform around it. Families will gather. Food will be eaten. Stories will be told. And, somewhere in the middle of all this, a city that is often too busy rushing from one appointment to another will be invited to simply stop and celebrate itself. Perhaps that is the real freedom on offer. Not just the freedom to watch. But the freedom to join in. After all, as Krishna puts it: “We want to see people dancing.” Bengaluru, consider yourself invited.