This artiste is using stand-up and anger to question power and identity

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In Meanwhile, I am basically looking at everything that’s happening around us and asking, ‘What the hell are we doing?’

It’s a stand-up show, but I’m not interested in making it just a collection of jokes about the news or politics. A lot of the show is about the absurdity of the world we live in — caste, nationalism, culture, power, identity, and also my own place in all of this.

I think the audience can expect to laugh, obviously. But hopefully they also leave with one or two thoughts they weren’t expecting to have when they walked into a comedy show. And then maybe they can blame me for ruining their evening.