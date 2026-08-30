Do you know the nose pin did not start as an Indian tradition?

The change was not merely through designs. This ornament was associated with pre-existing Ayurvedic notions of female physiology and came to be highly valued for the Hindu wedding ceremony. The bridal nath was especially significant. It is a big hoop, which is frequently attached to the ear by a small chain. The size and weight of this nath make it so impressive. This nath is associated with Goddess Parvati, who is the wife of Shiva and a symbol of a married woman, or suhagan.

The act of wearing such a nath means paying respect to this goddess. The nose pin too acquired the connotation of being an auspicious one. It symbolized protection and luck for the woman and the family that she was entering. It could also signify the passage from childhood to womanhood.