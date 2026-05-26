Why are nose cuffs going viral? Watch the video

Nose piercings have been around forever… but now fashion has a bold new obsession: nose cuffs. Recently on Desi Bling, Tejasswi Prakash turned heads by styling futuristic nose cuffs, taking this trend straight into the spotlight. And that’s exactly why they’re going viral. Some people are calling it high-fashion and edgy, while others think it looks a bit too experimental or straight out of a sci-fi costume. Love them or hate them, nose cuffs are impossible to ignore right now. So would you wear one?