Rogan: the 400-year-old textile painting technique that mimics embroidery

Rogan is a style of cloth painting in which thick, glossy paint is drawn onto fabric with a stylus. The word comes from the Persian for ‘oil’, and the process is thought to have been born in Persia (now Iran) before arriving in Kutch, Gujarat, more than 400 years ago. As rogan painted cloth tended to be less expensive than other heavily-embroidered garments but could still produce the illusion of embroidery, it was the wedding garment of choice for women from poorer families.

The practice was passed down through generations of artisans in the Khatri community. The Khatris trace their origin to Iran, and supposedly moved to India almost 400 years ago to in Nirona, a village in the middle of Kutch. Earlier, the process of making paint was kept a closely guarded secrets in the family, and artisans would only teach it to family members.