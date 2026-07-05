What is Pandavani? The ancient folk art Teejan Bai took to the world

Teejan Bai's performances were marked by extraordinary energy and emotional depth. Whether portraying the courage of Bhima, the wisdom of Krishna, or the anguish of Draupadi, she shifted effortlessly between characters using only her voice, facial expressions, and body language. Her commanding stage presence allowed audiences to experience the Mahabharata not as a distant religious text but as a vivid human drama filled with heroism, betrayal, grief, and resilience.

Her contribution went beyond performance. Teejan Bai played a pivotal role in taking Pandavani from village gatherings to national and international stages. She performed across India and in numerous countries, introducing global audiences to a centuries-old storytelling tradition that had previously remained largely confined to central India. Through her tours, she demonstrated that regional folk arts could command the same respect as classical performing traditions.

Recognition soon followed. Over the course of her career, Teejan Bai received some of India's highest civilian honours, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, acknowledging her immense contribution to preserving and promoting India's cultural heritage. Her achievements inspired countless young performers, particularly women, to pursue careers in folk arts without fear of social barriers.

The significance of Pandavani extends far beyond entertainment. The tradition preserves local dialects, oral history, music, and performance techniques that have been transmitted through generations. Each performer brings personal interpretation and improvisation to familiar episodes, ensuring that every performance remains unique while staying rooted in the Mahabharata's timeless themes of duty, justice, sacrifice, and morality.