The places where sport is a window into an entire culture

Most sport is about the result. Someone wins, someone loses and everyone goes home. A few sports, though, carry so much ritual, music and history that the score feels almost secondary. Watch them closely and you end up learning about religion, class, community and what a place values.
That makes a match one of the more revealing things a traveller can sit through.
In Japan, sumo begins long before anyone pushes anyone. Wrestlers throw handfuls of salt into the ring to purify it, stamp their feet to drive away evil and crouch in a long, deliberate stare before the bout. The roof that hangs above the ring is modelled on a Shinto shrine. Professional wrestlers live together in training stables, wear their hair in a traditional topknot and follow rules of dress and behaviour well outside the ring. There are six grand tournaments a year, each lasting 15 days. The bouts often finish in seconds. The ceremony around them takes considerably longer.
Thailand's Muay Thai is called the art of eight limbs, because fighters strike with fists, elbows, knees and shins. Before a fight, each boxer performs the wai khru ram muay, a slow ritual dance that pays respect to teachers and to the ring itself. Many still wear a sacred headband for the dance and armbands into the fight. A small band of pipe and drums plays throughout, speeding up as the rounds intensify. At Bangkok's Rajadamnern and Lumpinee stadiums, the crowd's noise rises and falls with it.
In Brazil, capoeira is impossible to separate from its history. It was developed by enslaved Africans and their descendants, and blends fighting, dance and music so closely that outsiders often cannot tell which they are watching. Players meet inside a circle called a roda, moving to the twang of the berimbau, a single-stringed bow. Capoeira was once banned by law. Today, the roda is recognised by UNESCO, and Salvador, in Bahia, remains one of the best places to watch it in the open air.
Mongolia's Naadam festival brings together what are known as the three games of men: wrestling, horse racing and archery. It is held each July, with the main celebrations in Ulaanbaatar. The wrestlers wear short open-fronted jackets and perform an eagle dance before and after each bout. Horse races run across open steppe for many kilometres, and the jockeys are often children. It is a festival that makes sense only in a country where so much of life has been shaped by horses and open land.
Ireland's hurling is perhaps the most local of all. Played with an ash stick and a small leather ball, it is fast, physical and, at the highest level, still entirely amateur. Players represent their parish and their county rather than a club owned by anyone. The All-Ireland final at Croke Park in Dublin is one of the country's great sporting days.
Closer to home, Kerala's snake boat races turn villages into teams. Each chundan vallam is a long, narrow boat, often more than 100 feet, rowed by around a hundred people moving to the rhythm of traditional boat songs. The Nehru Trophy Boat Race on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha, held each August, is the best known. A win belongs to the whole village that built, maintained and rowed the boat.
There is a useful way to watch any of these. Look at what happens before the game, not just during it. The rituals, music, clothes and crowds usually tell you more than the scoreline.
Sport is often described as a universal language. These games suggest the opposite: each one speaks a very particular dialect, and it is worth learning a few words.
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