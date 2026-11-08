The places where sport is a window into an entire culture

Mongolia's Naadam festival brings together what are known as the three games of men: wrestling, horse racing and archery. It is held each July, with the main celebrations in Ulaanbaatar. The wrestlers wear short open-fronted jackets and perform an eagle dance before and after each bout. Horse races run across open steppe for many kilometres, and the jockeys are often children. It is a festival that makes sense only in a country where so much of life has been shaped by horses and open land.

Ireland's hurling is perhaps the most local of all. Played with an ash stick and a small leather ball, it is fast, physical and, at the highest level, still entirely amateur. Players represent their parish and their county rather than a club owned by anyone. The All-Ireland final at Croke Park in Dublin is one of the country's great sporting days.

Closer to home, Kerala's snake boat races turn villages into teams. Each chundan vallam is a long, narrow boat, often more than 100 feet, rowed by around a hundred people moving to the rhythm of traditional boat songs. The Nehru Trophy Boat Race on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha, held each August, is the best known. A win belongs to the whole village that built, maintained and rowed the boat.

There is a useful way to watch any of these. Look at what happens before the game, not just during it. The rituals, music, clothes and crowds usually tell you more than the scoreline.

Sport is often described as a universal language. These games suggest the opposite: each one speaks a very particular dialect, and it is worth learning a few words.