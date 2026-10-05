India finishes fourth at the 2026 Asian Games with a historic 85-medal haul

On the greens, Pranavi Urs scripted history by securing the country’s maiden Asiad golf gold. Pranavi showcased supreme composure under pressure, inspiring a whole new generation of active youngsters to take up the game. Kumkum Anil Mohod similarly created history by becoming the first Indian woman to clinch an individual recurve gold. Showing nerves of steel, Kumkum also anchored the women's recurve team to snap South Korea’s formidable 28-year dominance in the event.

Combat star Lovlina Borgohain cemented her legend by becoming only the second Indian woman to secure Asiad boxing gold. Displaying ferocious determination, Lovlina proved that world-class conditioning is redefining Indian combat sports. In hockey, both national squads triumphed, simultaneously sealing Olympic qualification for Los Angeles 2028. The men mounted a heroic title defence, whilst the women ended an agonising 44-year wait. Alongside dominant double golds across cricket and kabaddi, the squad returned with far more than hardware: they ignited an enduring wellness movement rooted in athletic excellence, discipline and ambition.