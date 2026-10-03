Asian Games 2026: India secured 10 medals on day 14 and hockey team made a historic win

Day 14 wrapped up on October 2 at the Asian Games in Japan, and India is racing against time to reach the high scores. India secured 10 medals across different categories, including Archery, Boxing, Wrestling, Hockey, Sailing and Sepaktakraw. The most stirring win came at the end of the day, when the Indian Hockey team scripted history by clinching gold after defeating China.

Asian Games 2026: India’s key wins on Day 14

The first win came with women's recurve archery, where Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, and Kirti Sharma made history by defeating South Korea. They secured gold and brought about a good start to the day. The Game was then followed by boxing where India won three golds. Lovlina Borgohain won the women’s 75kg and secured a gold. Followed by Parveen Hooda who also took gold in the women’s 65kg, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin 3–2.

For the third gold, it came from the men’s team where Ankush Panghal won the men’s 80kg, completing India’s boxing gold-medal hat-trick for the day.

In wrestling, Sujeet Kalkal clenched the glory to his name. He won the men’s 65kg freestyle title after staging a dramatic comeback from 2–9 down to defeat Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev 10–9.

Indian sailors competed in the women’s dinghy event, with Nethra Kumanan among the Indian competitors where she finished third and secured India a bronze in Sailing.

India competed in the men’s quadrant event in Sepaktakraw and finished third and secured a bronze medal.