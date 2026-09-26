Asian Games 2026: As India wins third gold for women's Kabaddi, here's a tally of the 26 medals so far

Between shooting, athletics, and other sports, India shares 12 bronze medals. Rudrankksh Patil bagged it for Men’s 10 m Air Rifle while Raiza Dhillon. Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal won at the Women’s Skeet Team and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan for the Men’s Skeet Team while Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal took home bronze for the Mixed Skeet Team.

Suchika Tariyal won Women’s Traditional 60 kg in MMA, Jay Meena for Soft tennis Men’s Singles while the Indian Men’s Badminton Team were awarded too. Satnam Singh, Salman Khan brought Men’s Double Sculls into the spotlight while Seema Kumari secured India’s first Women’s 10000m since 2010. Manpreet Kaur won bronze for Women’s Shot Put while India’s first Asian Games pole-vault medal was bagged by Baranica Elangovan. Last but not the least Manush Shah and Divya Chitale brought home the medal for Table Tennis Mixed Doubles.