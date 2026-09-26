Asian Games 2026: As India wins third gold for women's Kabaddi, here's a tally of the 26 medals so far

India has done it again with its third Gold at the Asian Games this year. Just in, the women's Kabaddi team bagged a Gold Medal at the tournament. The 20th Asian Games, are currently underway in the Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya in Japan. What started on September 19 will continue till October 4 and Indian athletes have already started making the impression out of the 45 participating countries. With more than 11000 participants, 43 sports and 71 discipline categories, India has already secured 25 medals (as of September 26, 10.00 am IST). Here’s a look at all the categories India has won so far.
India has secured three gold medals by the Women's Kabaddi team, Indian Women’s Cricket Team marking the second consecutive Gold in the games. Moreover, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh have also secured Gold in 10 m Air Pistol shooting, Mixed Team.
So far 11 silver medals have been awarded to participants from India across major categories, of which shooting is the primary one. Elavenil Valarivan won for the Women’s 10 m Air Rifle (solo) and with the team comprising Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod. Himanshu Dhillon won for the Men’s 10 m Air Rifle (solo) and with a team consisting of Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane. Mirabai Chanu aced the Women’s 49 kg weightlifting category while Naorem Roshibina Devi aced Wushu in Women’s 60 kgs Sanda.
Continuing the silver streak are Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S., Vithya Ramraj for Mixed 4 * 400 m relay and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar for Men’s 50 m Rifle 3 positions team. Gulveer Singh brought back a silver for Men’s 10,000 m while Sawan Barwal won for the Men’s Marathon and Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Kochalumkal, Ashi Chouksey bagged silver for Women’s 50 m Rifle 3 Positions team.
Between shooting, athletics, and other sports, India shares 12 bronze medals. Rudrankksh Patil bagged it for Men’s 10 m Air Rifle while Raiza Dhillon. Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal won at the Women’s Skeet Team and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan for the Men’s Skeet Team while Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal took home bronze for the Mixed Skeet Team.
Suchika Tariyal won Women’s Traditional 60 kg in MMA, Jay Meena for Soft tennis Men’s Singles while the Indian Men’s Badminton Team were awarded too. Satnam Singh, Salman Khan brought Men’s Double Sculls into the spotlight while Seema Kumari secured India’s first Women’s 10000m since 2010. Manpreet Kaur won bronze for Women’s Shot Put while India’s first Asian Games pole-vault medal was bagged by Baranica Elangovan. Last but not the least Manush Shah and Divya Chitale brought home the medal for Table Tennis Mixed Doubles.
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