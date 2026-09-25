2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: George's moment and Kimi's crash

The session delivered additional drama across the grid, starting with Antonelli's early crash in Q1 when he clipped the wall, handing his Mercedes teammate Russell a golden opportunity to chip into the Italian's 81-point championship lead during Saturday's race. Meanwhile, Red Bull's session turned chaotic in Q3; after topping Friday's earlier FP3 practice, Max Verstappen was running a hot lap when Lando Norris suffered a late mistake ahead of him, triggering a yellow flag that ruined Verstappen's flying lap and relegated the Dutchman to an uncharacteristic 8th-place start.

Further down the order, the Alpine team enjoyed a strong Friday showing by placing both Pierre Gasly in 7th and Franco Colapinto in 10th into the final session. Additionally, Carlos Sainz Jr. achieved a major milestone for Williams by securing 9th position, marking the team’s very first Q3 entry of the 2026 season.