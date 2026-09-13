2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix results: Kimi Antonelli claims first Madring victory

Starting second on the grid behind pole-sitter Lando Norris, the Mercedes driver took advantage of a crucial Virtual Safety Car (VSC) period triggered by Lance Stroll's stoppage. Capitalising on the pit-stop timing, Kimi Antonelli jumped ahead and managed the lead to claim victory.

Norris missed the opportunity to enter the pit lane before the VSC ended. McLaren called him in a lap later under full green-flag conditions — a tactical misstep that cost him time and surrendered track position. Starting 3rd, Max tussled with Lewis Hamilton into Turn 1, pushing Hamilton off track at Turn 2. Max emerged in P2 after passing Antonelli, but Hamilton complained on the radio. Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase ordered Max to give the spot back to avoid a potential penalty, leaving an angry Max to drop back to P4.