Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights: Lando Norris wins Pole

Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the inaugural Madrid race, narrowly denying Kimi Antonelli his second straight pole. He went into the final corner carrying massive entry speed and momentarily thought he was going to slide into the concrete barrier, but he caught the rear and drifted through the exit onto the straight to nail the timing beam.

Across Sectors 2 and 3, Lando repeatedly kissed the barrier walls on the high-speed sections of the narrow track to carry max momentum. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) secured P3, just 0.140s off Norris' benchmark, with Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) lining up alongside him in P4.