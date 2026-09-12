Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights: Lando Norris wins Pole

Lando Norris claimed a surprising pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix at the brand-new semi-street Madring circuit, snatching P1 with a last-gasp lap of 1:31.824. He edged out Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011 seconds in the closing moments of Q3.
Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the inaugural Madrid race, narrowly denying Kimi Antonelli his second straight pole. He went into the final corner carrying massive entry speed and momentarily thought he was going to slide into the concrete barrier, but he caught the rear and drifted through the exit onto the straight to nail the timing beam.
Across Sectors 2 and 3, Lando repeatedly kissed the barrier walls on the high-speed sections of the narrow track to carry max momentum. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) secured P3, just 0.140s off Norris' benchmark, with Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) lining up alongside him in P4.
Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri locked out P5 through P7, followed by Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto, and rookie Arvid Lindblad rounding out Q3. Neither Spanish driver made it out of Q1 on home soil—Carlos Sainz qualified P17 (beaten narrowly by Williams teammate Alex Albon) and Fernando Alonso took P18.
Bearman & Stroll Missed Q1 due to the heavy chassis and suspension repairs needed following Bearman's FP3 crash; Haas could not get his car out in time for Q1. Lance Stroll was also unable to set a timed lap due to a mechanical issue before Q1, leaving both drivers to start from the back of the grid under a qualifying exemption.