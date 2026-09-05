2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying results: Full Monza grid and highlights

The closing minutes of Q3 turned into the classic Monza tactical game, with cars jockeying for position coming out of the Parabolica to pick up an all-important aerodynamic tow down the main straight. Gasly timed his run out of the final corner perfectly, stringing together precise sectors through the Variante del Rettifilo and Ascari chicane to stop the clock at a benchmark 1:21.786.

George Russell came closest to displacing the Alpine, crossing the line just 0.060 seconds adrift to seal a front-row start for Mercedes. Oscar Piastri rounded out the top three for McLaren. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) qualified 7th, but will drop to the back of the grid after Mercedes took a new Power Unit ahead of the session.