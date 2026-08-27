Norris charges to victory as Max crashes and Haas suffers a double DNF at Zandvoort

The 2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort served as a dramatic farewell to the historic track's run on the Formula 1 calendar. The 72-lap race was filled with high-stakes strategy, major crashes and intense wheel-to-wheel battles. Local favorite Max Verstappen suffered a high-speed crash on the opening lap when he caught a damp white line at the final corner.
Max's Red Bull spun into the barrier, ending his race on the spot and bringing out a red flag with a 40-minute race stoppage. At the restart, Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli made a swift move past pole-sitter Lando Norris to grab the lead. He controlled the majority of the race comfortably up front.
However, McLaren opted to run Norris long before making his final pit stop on Lap 48. Coming out on fresh rubber, Norris charged down the field. On Lap 57 (with 15 laps remaining), Lando launched a daring round-the-outside overtake at Turn 1. Navigating traffic, he squeezed past Antonelli to reclaim the lead and pulled away to secure an 11-second victory. George Russell held off a late-charging Lewis Hamilton to round out the podium, sparking post-race strategy frustration from Hamilton and Ferrari.
The race was equally sad for some. Oliver Bearman (Haas retired right at the start on Lap 2 (or on the formation lap after the red flag restart) due to an immediate engine/power unit failure. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) pulled into the garage and retired on Lap 45 with severe handling problems resulting from earlier chassis/underfloor damage.
Esteban Ocon (Haas) suffered a power unit failure on Lap 52 while running in the lower midfield group, causing Haas's first double DNF of the season. Alex Albon (Williams) retired on Lap 66 after pulling into the pits with a suspension problem. Valtteri Bottas also retired on Lap 61 due to a mechanical issue.