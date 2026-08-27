Norris charges to victory as Max crashes and Haas suffers a double DNF at Zandvoort

Max's Red Bull spun into the barrier, ending his race on the spot and bringing out a red flag with a 40-minute race stoppage. At the restart, Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli made a swift move past pole-sitter Lando Norris to grab the lead. He controlled the majority of the race comfortably up front.

However, McLaren opted to run Norris long before making his final pit stop on Lap 48. Coming out on fresh rubber, Norris charged down the field. On Lap 57 (with 15 laps remaining), Lando launched a daring round-the-outside overtake at Turn 1. Navigating traffic, he squeezed past Antonelli to reclaim the lead and pulled away to secure an 11-second victory. George Russell held off a late-charging Lewis Hamilton to round out the podium, sparking post-race strategy frustration from Hamilton and Ferrari.