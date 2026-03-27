Indian Women's Hockey Team secures 2026 World Cup spot: Inside their journey and camaraderie

Baljeet KaurFor these incredibly dedicated athletes, coming to a camp like this is not just about the drills, tactical meetings and practice matches; it is quite similar to a homecoming. With gruelling schedules in the professional league concluding and off-seasons keeping them out of games, this camp has helped bring about a sharper perspective towards their shared goal, while also keeping the atmosphere as light as possible. “When we come to the camp, everyone is very excited. We get to meet each other after a long break. We keep an upcoming tournament in mind and along with that, everyone is excited for that tournament and the preparations we have to do for it,” Siami begins. But for Captain Salima, enjoying is part and parcel of the game that helps create and develop relationships. “Whether we are going out somewhere or playing a game together, it’s all about building that strong bond. Since we are a team sport, having a solid connection is essential and we do that by playing football as well. That’s why when we go to parties, we dance and play fun games. We have some great dancers like Sunelita, Navneet, Siami and Neha — everyone joins in and tries their best. Having that element of fun within the team is very important,” she reveals.

This chemistry isn’t just for name sake. It presents itself vividly on the field — a notion that all the athletes agree to — as reflected in their strong nods and scattered laughter after the captain presents her observations. What furthers this chemistry among them is also their ability to view themselves as opponents to create a healthy but fierce rivalry, as witnessed during the entirety of the Women’s HIL seasons. With Navneet being the trailblazer talent of the recently concluded edition, we’re sure the players were happy having her on their side for the HWCQ, where she smashed four goals in total, including a hat-trick against Wales. The star of the league who dons the India blue alongside her opponents from the tournament shares that it is indeed a helpful platform for the players.

She further notes that it prepares players, especially the newcomers and youngsters, showing them a framework of how to play hockey at an international level. Navneet breaks this thought process down further, giving us a glimpse into the mind of a champion. “Something that we as senior players have experienced in past qualifier rounds and something that we tell young players (alongside the coaches) also, is that the preparation of tournaments should be match by match. If we plan and prepare for the entire tournament way ahead, more often than not, those plans do not work out,” she explains.

This alchemy of the camp is undeniably infused with a diverse energy from the Gen-Z members of the team. As reflected in the suggestions to each other for celebratory poses, stances for the camera and hyping each other up during their individual shots — we witnessed how radical honesty and constructive growth contribute to the strength building of this team filled seasoned veterans and ambitious souls. Sunelita, the emerging star of this year’s HIL and among the top scorers of the tournament, is not that far behind. As a key player during this HWCQ, she stands as the voice of the newer generation in the team, providing insight into the sisterhood that these women share. “When new players join, their confidence levels aren’t always that high. But since we’ve moved up to the senior level, we have to focus on the strengths that got us selected in the first place. During our practice sessions, the ‘didis’ (seniors) don’t just focus on our current strengths; they give us feedback on what we can do better. They’ll say: this part of your game is good, but you can improve in this area. As a player, getting that kind of feedback is a great way to keep improving,” Sunelita highlights.