Hockey official Gurinder Singh Sangha leaves Asian Games amid misconduct complaints

Indian hockey umpire and technical official Gurinder Singh Sangha has been sent home from the Asian Games in Japan. He was sent back after multiple complaints of alleged sexual misconduct during the event. A Hockey India official said the complaint was filed by a female official from Malaysia, and that he left two days earlier. Another report says he also allegedly misbehaved with a hotel staffer in Nagoya. The allegations remain unproven, and Sangha has denied them.

Gurwinder Singh Sangha has a history of misconduct

This is not the first time Sangha has faced such a complaint. During the 2025 Hockey India League in Ranchi, a female umpire complained against him, and Hockey India formed a three-member committee to investigate. The episode also adds to a difficult year for the sport, as Hockey India earlier removed a support staff member of the national women's team after harassment allegations were made against him.

Hockey Punjab president Nitin Kohli said he was aware of the reports and was verifying the information. The Tribune noted that the circumstances of Sangha's departure could not be independently verified. For now, the case turns on the AHF review. Complainants need to be heard, and the accused is entitled to respond, so the outcome of that process will determine what follows for Sangha and for Indian hockey's handling of misconduct complaints.

Cases like this highlight how seriously sporting bodies are expected to treat misconduct complaints at major multi-sport events. Games organizers and federations typically have processes for receiving complaints, reviewing the facts and deciding on any action. These reviews can take time, and the outcome often depends on the evidence and the findings of the governing body involved.