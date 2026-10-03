Malgudi Days star Master Manjunath celebrates as son Vedanth wins national swimming gold

Dominating the podium was certainly not a first for the talented youngsters. The formidable quartet had claimed identical national titles in 2025, proving that their dedication in the pool continues to yield stellar results. Celebrating the extraordinary back-to-back feat on social media, Manjunath could hardly contain his excitement. “Gold is even better the second time around!” he wrote, admiring the determination displayed by the young athletes.

Rather than simply resting on past laurels, Manjunath highlighted the consecutive victories of 2025 and 2026 before looking boldly towards the future. Setting an ambitious target for the squad, he enthusiastically added that he was already “looking forward to the Hattrick Next Year!”

For millions across the nation, the image of Swami wandering the quaint, dusty lanes of Malgudi remains etched in cultural memory. Yet life moves forward, and the boy from Malgudi now belongs to a nostalgic chapter of Indian television history. Today, Manjunath is wholeheartedly cheering for another young boy. Watching Vedanth stand proudly atop a national podium with gold medals in hand marks a heartwarming new journey of parental pride and athletic excellence.