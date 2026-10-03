Malgudi Days star Master Manjunath celebrates as son Vedanth wins national swimming gold

Generations of television viewers will forever remember Master Manjunath as the endearing, mischievous schoolboy Swami from the timeless classic Malgudi Days. Based on R.K. Narayan’s celebrated work Swami and Friends, the series captured a bygone era defined by innocent playground adventures, classroom camaraderie and simple childhood dilemmas. Decades after gracing television screens, Manjunath is sharing a remarkably different milestone with admirers, stepping into the spotlight not as a child artist, but as an immensely proud father.
His son, Vedanth, has made waves across the sporting arena by retaining his national swimming titles alongside his school relay team. The remarkable sporting triumph took place at the prestigious ISSO National Swimming Championship held in Pune. Representing Neev Academy, Vedanth teamed up with fellow swimmers Tanay, Kabir and Ayaan to secure top honours in both the 4x100m Medley Relay and the 4x100m Freestyle Relay.
Dominating the podium was certainly not a first for the talented youngsters. The formidable quartet had claimed identical national titles in 2025, proving that their dedication in the pool continues to yield stellar results. Celebrating the extraordinary back-to-back feat on social media, Manjunath could hardly contain his excitement. “Gold is even better the second time around!” he wrote, admiring the determination displayed by the young athletes.
Rather than simply resting on past laurels, Manjunath highlighted the consecutive victories of 2025 and 2026 before looking boldly towards the future. Setting an ambitious target for the squad, he enthusiastically added that he was already “looking forward to the Hattrick Next Year!”
For millions across the nation, the image of Swami wandering the quaint, dusty lanes of Malgudi remains etched in cultural memory. Yet life moves forward, and the boy from Malgudi now belongs to a nostalgic chapter of Indian television history. Today, Manjunath is wholeheartedly cheering for another young boy. Watching Vedanth stand proudly atop a national podium with gold medals in hand marks a heartwarming new journey of parental pride and athletic excellence.