17-year-old Kumkum Mohod makes Asian Games history with gold in individual recurve

October 3 got off to a strong start for India, with the country securing a historic win in archery at the Asian Games 2026. Teenager Kumkum Mohod clinched gold in the women’s individual recurve event in Aichi-Nagoya. She became the first-ever Indian to win an individual medal in this event at the Asian Games.
Making her Asian Games debut, Kumkum became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve medal at the continental Games. The 17-year-old brought home gold after a tense final against South Korea’s Oh Yejin. At the crucial moment Kumkum sent the arrow into the 10-ring in the shoot-out and it struck the bulls-eye. Cheers flooded the stadium as the Indian national flag was hoisted moments later, with the national anthem complementing the scene and creating the perfect backdrop.
Hailing from Maharashtra, Kumkum has a resilient story to tell the world. It all started with an ambition, not just her own, but one shared by her family. Her mother, Rupali, back in 2018, saw a relative’s daughter training at the Radhey Archery Academy in Amravati. Something churned in her mind and she thought of trying her daughter’s luck in archery.
Money was tight in her family so Kumkum’s grandmother bought her her first bow. A simple wooden INR 3,000 bow that held some strength beyond its capabilities. It was enough for Kumkum to find her instincts in archery. Life in the Mohod household was very simple and deeply humble. Her father makes cardboard boxes for sweet shops and tries to make ends meet. So, naturally a fancy academy wasn’t an option for the little girl.
However, Kumkum trained with whatever her family could put together, and consistency became her biggest companion. Even during Covid, she didn’t stop, and her coach, Prafull Dange, became her motivator. With each passing day, her skills sharpened, and her techniques kept getting closer to their goal.
Earlier this year, she helped India win the women's team gold at the Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai. Alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma, she clinched gold in women's recurve team gold in Shanghai. Following that, came stage 3 where she teamed up with Dhiraj Bommadevara in the mixed event at the World Cup in Antalya and won gold after defeating South Korea.
Then came the Asian Games. This remarkable win not only became a historic moment but also helped India secure a quota place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
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