17-year-old Kumkum Mohod makes Asian Games history with gold in individual recurve

October 3 got off to a strong start for India, with the country securing a historic win in archery at the Asian Games 2026. Teenager Kumkum Mohod clinched gold in the women’s individual recurve event in Aichi-Nagoya. She became the first-ever Indian to win an individual medal in this event at the Asian Games.

Kumkum Mohod scripts history with individual recurve gold at Asian Games 2026 and here's her story

Making her Asian Games debut, Kumkum became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve medal at the continental Games. The 17-year-old brought home gold after a tense final against South Korea’s Oh Yejin. At the crucial moment Kumkum sent the arrow into the 10-ring in the shoot-out and it struck the bulls-eye. Cheers flooded the stadium as the Indian national flag was hoisted moments later, with the national anthem complementing the scene and creating the perfect backdrop.

Hailing from Maharashtra, Kumkum has a resilient story to tell the world. It all started with an ambition, not just her own, but one shared by her family. Her mother, Rupali, back in 2018, saw a relative’s daughter training at the Radhey Archery Academy in Amravati. Something churned in her mind and she thought of trying her daughter’s luck in archery.