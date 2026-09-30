Asian Games 2026: India bags 59 medals, here's an update on day 12

Day 12 of the 2026 Asian Games is about to wrap up in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya. As of now India is going strong with 59 medals. Athletes from different categories of sports have brought home 10 gold, 21 silver and 28 bronze so far. Today, Indian archers have brought about a stellar performance, by securing a hat-trick in gold medals in the Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Compound Archery team events.

Asian Games 2026: Archery, shooting and boxing add to India’s medal haul

In the September 30’s event, athletes in archery, shooting and boxing have done marvelously and brought back home gold and bronze medals. All eyes were on India’s women’s compound archery team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Thaniparth, as they clinched gold after defeating China in the final.

Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav, and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, who were in the men’s archery team representing India, also competed against China and won gold in today’s event.

The event was then followed by shooting where the Indian trap mixed team having Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda, broke the Asian Games record being India's first-ever winners of gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the Games.