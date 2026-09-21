R. Madhavan shares proud moment as son Vedant makes Asian Games debut

R. Madhavan shares his proud dad moment as his son Vedant Madhavan represented himself at the 20th Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya 2026. R. Madhavan posted an Instagram story in which he shared Vedant's photo from the competition. In the photo, the swimmer is seen competing in one of his races. A banner hanging above the pool bears the name "Asian Games."

Vedant Madhavan competes at his first Asian Games

This was also the first time for Vedant Madhavan to participate in an Asian Games competition. He participated in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay of men representing India. The team from India placed ninth out of thirteen teams with a time of 7:24.32.