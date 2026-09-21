Celebs

R. Madhavan shares proud moment as son Vedant makes Asian Games debut

Vedant Madhavan represents India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with actor R. Madhavan celebrating his son's milestone by sharing a glimpse of his swimming journey
Vedant Madhavan represents India at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games
R. Madhavan's proud dad moment; Vedant Madhavan makes Asian Games debut
Updated on
2 min read

R. Madhavan shares his proud dad moment as his son Vedant Madhavan represented himself at the 20th Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya 2026. R. Madhavan posted an Instagram story in which he shared Vedant's photo from the competition. In the photo, the swimmer is seen competing in one of his races. A banner hanging above the pool bears the name "Asian Games."

Vedant Madhavan competes at his first Asian Games

This was also the first time for Vedant Madhavan to participate in an Asian Games competition. He participated in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay of men representing India. The team from India placed ninth out of thirteen teams with a time of 7:24.32.

Vedant Madhavan is slowly but steadily making his shift from junior to senior-level competitions. He has achieved considerable success in international swimming. According to reports, he won five gold medals in the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. In addition to that, he has secured a gold medal and a silver medal in the Danish Open.

Vedaant Madhavan is an Indian freestyle swimmer who has steadily built a name for himself
Vedhant Madhavan's story

His medal tally includes bronze medals at the Latvian Open and Thailand Open. He also finished fifth at the Commonwealth Youth Games. Vedant Madhavan gained fame for the first time in 2022 by breaking the national record in the men’s 1500m freestyle event in the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. It is his performance in the youth category which made Vedant an upcoming swimmer of India.

He also finished fifth at the Commonwealth Youth Games
He first drew attention in 2022 after breaking the national junior record in the men's 1500m freestyle

Vedaant swam for the school team first before taking up swimming seriously. He later became part of Virginia Tech in America, where he has participated in collegiate swimming while studying marketing. Vedaant has talked about his desire to create an identity through swimming rather than being known only as the son of R. Madhavan.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Vedant Madhavan represents India at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games
‘I’m insecure about my bank account’: R Madhavan after buying luxury yacht
R. Madhavan
Asian Games 2026
Vedant Madhavan

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com