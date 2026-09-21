R. Madhavan shares proud moment as son Vedant makes Asian Games debut

R. Madhavan shares his proud dad moment as his son Vedant Madhavan represented himself at the 20th Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya 2026. R. Madhavan posted an Instagram story in which he shared Vedant's photo from the competition. In the photo, the swimmer is seen competing in one of his races. A banner hanging above the pool bears the name "Asian Games."
This was also the first time for Vedant Madhavan to participate in an Asian Games competition. He participated in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay of men representing India. The team from India placed ninth out of thirteen teams with a time of 7:24.32.
Vedant Madhavan is slowly but steadily making his shift from junior to senior-level competitions. He has achieved considerable success in international swimming. According to reports, he won five gold medals in the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. In addition to that, he has secured a gold medal and a silver medal in the Danish Open.
His medal tally includes bronze medals at the Latvian Open and Thailand Open. He also finished fifth at the Commonwealth Youth Games. Vedant Madhavan gained fame for the first time in 2022 by breaking the national record in the men’s 1500m freestyle event in the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships. It is his performance in the youth category which made Vedant an upcoming swimmer of India.
Vedaant swam for the school team first before taking up swimming seriously. He later became part of Virginia Tech in America, where he has participated in collegiate swimming while studying marketing. Vedaant has talked about his desire to create an identity through swimming rather than being known only as the son of R. Madhavan.
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