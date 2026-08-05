‘I’m insecure about my bank account’: R Madhavan after buying luxury yacht

Actor R Madhavan might just be running out of money following one of his costliest purchases. And the best part is that the purchase is not just a luxury buy but a personal goal he ticked off. The actor bought a yacht and along with it he also got his captain’s license making the buy even more eventful.

Has R Madhavan gone broke after his dream purchase? Here's what he has to say!

Alongside the purchase of the dream transport, the yacht serves as a long-awaited dream come true moment for the actor. He mentioned during an interview that it was never about the luxurious possession but what he had held really close to his heart for the longest of time. And now doing so he has somewhat lost the courage to check his bank balance which he funnily describes as a big “insecurity” at this point.

Speaking in a podcast Madhavan said, “I am really insecure about my bank account. I really do not know how much I have and how much I can afford to scrutinise it, because I don't know what will come of it. I have a broad understanding of how much I have”.

The passion of being able to steer the wheels of his yacht on his own has been a particular passion the actor developed during the COVID pandemic. He added, “I have a captain's license. I want to make every new year significant with a new skill I have learnt. During COVID, my new skill was earning my captain's license and learning to navigate a boat”.