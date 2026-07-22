R Madhavan to host this cult Hindi talk show on Zee5, first look dropped

Those who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, there were just a few talk shows, unlike the n-number of podcasts of todays, giving us insights into the lives of our favourite stars, their childhood, vulnerabilities, jurney into the industry, and their closest people. One of those was Jeena Isi Ka naam hai, hosted by the late actor Farooq Shaikh. Now, the iconic talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is set to return with a new season on Zee 5. This time, almost two decades later, Zee5 brings back the 2.0 version of the show, with actor R Madhavan stepping in as the host.
According to the makers, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 will feature conversations with personalities who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The new season aims to explore their personal journeys, relationships and defining moments beyond their public achievements.
Speaking about hosting the show, Madhavan said, "Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go, and what they share, but we rarely get to know who they truly are. That's what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today."
He also reflected on the legacy of the original series and its former host. "The original show, under Farooq Shaikh, created a rare space for honest, deeply human conversations that celebrated the person beyond the public persona. To carry forward a legacy like that is both an honour and a responsibility," he said.
While the first season of the original show was hosted by late Farooq Sheikh and later by Suresh Oberoi, the second season was anchored by Roshan Abbas. The show stood out especially because of the guests who attended the show, including Hema Malini, Bappi Lahiri, Aishwarya Rai, sushmita Sen, M.F. Hussain, Saurav Ganguly, Dr Verghese Kurien and many others. The debut episode of the show saw Shah Rukh Khan, gracing the stage. While the more popular season 1 had 88 episodes, season 2 had 23 episodes. Will Madhavan hosted Jeena Isi Ka Naam hai surpass these numbers and match the OG show, time will tell!
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