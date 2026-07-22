R Madhavan to host this cult Hindi talk show on Zee5, first look dropped

Those who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, there were just a few talk shows, unlike the n-number of podcasts of todays, giving us insights into the lives of our favourite stars, their childhood, vulnerabilities, jurney into the industry, and their closest people. One of those was Jeena Isi Ka naam hai, hosted by the late actor Farooq Shaikh. Now, the iconic talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is set to return with a new season on Zee 5. This time, almost two decades later, Zee5 brings back the 2.0 version of the show, with actor R Madhavan stepping in as the host.

R Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 as iconic talk show returns on Zee 5

According to the makers, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 will feature conversations with personalities who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The new season aims to explore their personal journeys, relationships and defining moments beyond their public achievements.