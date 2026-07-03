Inside the luxe life of Tom Cruise, who stars in the upcoming film, Digger

As Tom Cruise celebrates his birthday today, the actor is riding one of the most unusual promotional waves of his career, gearing up for the October 2 release of Digger, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s satirical dark comedy that has Tom sporting a thick Southern accent as a disgraced oil tycoon. It’s a striking departure for an actor best known for hanging off airplanes — and a reminder that more than four decades into his career, he is still finding new ways to surprise audiences.
Behind the scenes, though, Tom’s life looks a lot like you’d expect from one of Hollywood’s last true movie stars: a fortune built on box office muscle, a garage full of rare machines, and homes chosen more for privacy than flash.
Tom Cruise’s net worth is generally estimated around $600 million, according to several media outlets, with career earnings from film salaries and profit participation said to exceed $1 billion. Unlike many of his peers, Tom built much of that fortune through so-called ‘first-dollar gross’ deals, an arrangement that lets him collect a cut of a film’s revenue before the studio even recoups its costs. That structure has paid off enormously: reports peg his take from the Mission: Impossible franchise alone at more than $285 million, while Top Gun: Maverick reportedly earned him a $100 million payday once his backend bonuses were factored in on top of his base salary.
Much of what the actor earns reportedly gets funnelled straight back into his films — funding stunt training, aviation costs, and practical, big-swing filmmaking that has become his trademark.
Tom’s homes have shifted over the years, but he has always prioritised seclusion. His primary residence today is widely reported to be a two-story penthouse atop the SkyView condominium tower in Clearwater, Florida, purchased around 2021 for roughly $9.5 million. The unit reportedly spans more than 6,000 square feet across the building’s top two floors, with four bedrooms, a rooftop deck featuring a nearly 40-foot infinity pool, a hot tub, a home theatre and gym, and a private garage with its own car elevator. The location is also just a short drive from the Church of Scientology’s spiritual headquarters.
Over the decades Tom has also owned a Beverly Hills compound (sold in 2016 for roughly $38 million), a sprawling Telluride, Colorado ranch he later sold for $39.5 million, a loft in Manhattan’s East Village, and more recently a reported London residence in Knightsbridge, giving him a base close to Warner Bros.’ UK productions.
Aviation is where Tom’s luxury lifestyle truly sets him apart from other A-listers. A licensed pilot since 1994, he keeps a private hangar in Burbank stocked with a small fleet that reportedly includes a Gulfstream IV valued at around $20 million — complete with a jacuzzi bathtub and a private screening room — alongside a HondaJet, a Bombardier Challenger 300, and a vintage 1946 P-51 Mustang fighter plane he bought in 2001 and still flies himself, including in aerial sequences for Top Gun: Maverick. He’s reportedly taken co-stars like Jennifer Connelly and James Corden up in the Mustang, and he’s said to have once flown a private jet to the UK just to deliver hundreds of slices of his favourite Los Angeles bakery cake to a Mission: Impossible film crew.
The actor’s automotive taste runs from scrappy beginnings to seven-figure exotics. A modest 1970s Dodge Colt is said to have been his first vehicle, a far cry from the numerous Porsche 911s (including a 993-generation model, the last of the air-cooled Carreras), a Porsche 928 similar to the one his Risky Business character famously drove, a Bugatti Veyron that he was allegedly among the first to purchase, a 1970 Chevelle SS396, a 1958 Corvette C1, and a fleet of BMWs associated with his Mission: Impossible stunt work. A Ducati 999R, a Confederate Hellcat he rode at the Mission: Impossible III premiere, and the Kawasaki-style bike he made famous in the first Top Gun are reputedly among his collection of motorcycles.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.