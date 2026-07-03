Inside the luxe life of Tom Cruise, who stars in the upcoming film, Digger

As Tom Cruise celebrates his birthday today, the actor is riding one of the most unusual promotional waves of his career, gearing up for the October 2 release of Digger, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s satirical dark comedy that has Tom sporting a thick Southern accent as a disgraced oil tycoon. It’s a striking departure for an actor best known for hanging off airplanes — and a reminder that more than four decades into his career, he is still finding new ways to surprise audiences.

Tom Cruise net worth: A look at his homes, cars and private jets

Behind the scenes, though, Tom’s life looks a lot like you’d expect from one of Hollywood’s last true movie stars: a fortune built on box office muscle, a garage full of rare machines, and homes chosen more for privacy than flash.