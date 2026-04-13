Did you know Tom Cruise once fell in love with Asha Bhosle's chicken tikka masala?

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice has touched hearts across generations, also carried a quieter, rather a deeply personal passion. She always found her quiet solace in cooking and feeding people was among her simplest joys. So much so that when Tom Cruise tasted her recipe it was nothing short of first love for him.
Food has always been that one thread that gently weaves together generations and cultures across the world, carrying some of the most enthralling stories with it. Similarly, when Hollywood star Tom Cruise tasted that one bowl of chicken tikka masala, he instantly fell in love.
Asha ji had always been the kind of person who not only enjoyed cooking but also found absolute joy in feeding people. Embracing this side of her with all her heart, she treated cooking as something far beyond a casual hobby.
She opened her own restaurant chain, Asha's, around the world where people were treated to the delightful recipes of the legendary singer. And it wasn’t just a business for her, she was deeply invested! Each dish had her touch and each spice was her choice. She used to decide upon what goes on the menu and overall made sure that the whole experience was not only authentic but also comforting.
In one such chain, Asha’s Birmingham, Tom found his love. Back in the day when the actor was shooting for his film Mission Impossible in the same city, he craved for some Indian food. He walked up to the restaurant with his director Christopher McQuarrie, and ordered chicken tikka masala.
No grand gestures, no royalty treatment, just pure emotions! Tom, known for his “all or nothing” spirit, after finishing the whole plate, summoned yet another lip-smacking round. Where most of us would struggle to finish a single plate, he let his appetite lead the way. Of course, he shared a bit with his crew, but it was clear he was having one of his best times.
Soon this reached Asha ji and she was delighted with the news. She took to X and wrote, “I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha’s (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon!"
A brilliant mind and a caring soul, that’s who our beloved Asha ji was, and her memories will live on through her art across generations.