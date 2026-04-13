Did you know Tom Cruise once fell in love with Asha Bhosle's chicken tikka masala?

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice has touched hearts across generations, also carried a quieter, rather a deeply personal passion. She always found her quiet solace in cooking and feeding people was among her simplest joys. So much so that when Tom Cruise tasted her recipe it was nothing short of first love for him.

From music to meals: Asha Bhosle’s culinary magic that won Tom Cruise's heart

Food has always been that one thread that gently weaves together generations and cultures across the world, carrying some of the most enthralling stories with it. Similarly, when Hollywood star Tom Cruise tasted that one bowl of chicken tikka masala, he instantly fell in love.

Asha ji had always been the kind of person who not only enjoyed cooking but also found absolute joy in feeding people. Embracing this side of her with all her heart, she treated cooking as something far beyond a casual hobby.

She opened her own restaurant chain, Asha's, around the world where people were treated to the delightful recipes of the legendary singer. And it wasn’t just a business for her, she was deeply invested! Each dish had her touch and each spice was her choice. She used to decide upon what goes on the menu and overall made sure that the whole experience was not only authentic but also comforting.