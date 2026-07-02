How David Beckham is making millions from the FIFA World Cup 2026

David Beckham may have retired from professional football in 2013, but his star power continues to be as valuable as ever. Now more than a decade later, he is continuing to charm his way through brands which has resulted in massive earnings in the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

How David Beckham turned stardom into a multi-million dollar machine

The former footballer has now earned a whopping amount through his endorsements across the world cup and it is truly huge. The myriad of World Cup promotional advertisements have done so well that he received £19 million (approx. Rs 239 crore). Despite not kicking a single ball since 2013, David has been effectively using his face value through television commercials and global marketing campaigns.

Over the years he has endorsed several big brands including Adidas, Pepsi, McDonald's, Lay's, Stella Artois, Home Depot, Bank of America, and Verizon among others, which has been the primary income modules for the footballer. Even during his playing days with Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and England, David’s endorsement deals often eclipsed his football salary.