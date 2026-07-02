How David Beckham is making millions from the FIFA World Cup 2026

David Beckham may have retired from professional football in 2013, but his star power continues to be as valuable as ever. Now more than a decade later, he is continuing to charm his way through brands which has resulted in massive earnings in the FIFA 2026 World Cup.
The former footballer has now earned a whopping amount through his endorsements across the world cup and it is truly huge. The myriad of World Cup promotional advertisements have done so well that he received £19 million (approx. Rs 239 crore). Despite not kicking a single ball since 2013, David has been effectively using his face value through television commercials and global marketing campaigns.
Over the years he has endorsed several big brands including Adidas, Pepsi, McDonald's, Lay's, Stella Artois, Home Depot, Bank of America, and Verizon among others, which has been the primary income modules for the footballer. Even during his playing days with Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and England, David’s endorsement deals often eclipsed his football salary.
Fans have taken to social media and commented on how brilliantly the player has turned his fame into a stagnant reality. One user wrote, “Beckham isn't part of football marketing. He is football marketing.” Another user added, “Some players win the Golden Boot. Beckham quietly wins the ad break every single tournament.” One comment read, “Stealing a living for countless years over being decent at a free kick.” Another comment glorified the 2000s players and read, “The Class of 2002-2006 players are arguably the most marketable players”.
At the end of the day, it all comes down to how effectively one leverages their resources, and David has done exactly that, turning his global appeal into lasting commercial success.
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