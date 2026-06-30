FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco eliminates the Netherlands, Cody Gakpo marks milestone days after unborn son's death

Morocco's domination at the World Cup continues as Netherlands crash out of the tournament after yet another heartbreaking penalty shootout loss.

The two sides met at Estadio Monterrey on June 29, 2026 for the Round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The African side defeated the Dutch 2-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Morocco eliminate Netherlands from the FIFA World Cup in penalties

The Round of 32 match between Morocco and Netherlands was a high-voltage contest with the match having the highest combined ranking in the enter knock-out round. With Morocco and Netherlands being sixth and seventh in FIFA World rankings, respectively, it was a high stakes match.