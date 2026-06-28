Why did Uruguayan players fly commercial after their World Cup exit?

Uruguay had a World Cup campaign they would rather forget. After failing to win a single match in Group H, the South American team crashed out from tournament, ending their run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the Group Stage.
According to reports, the Uruguayan football federation is disappointed with the performance of the team and as punishment has cancelled their charter fight back home. Instead, the players and staff have been asked to fly commercial.
Two-time World Cup champions Uruguay had to exit early from the 2026 World Cup after an extremely disappointing run. This marks their second consecutive group stage exit and the country is not happy.
The Uruguayan football squad's charter flight has been reportedly cancelled and they have been asked to fly in commercial flights instead, as punishment for the under par World Cup performance.
Stacked with talented players, Uruguay drew their first two matches against Saudi Arabia (1-1) and Cape Verde (2-2) who managed to book a knock-out spot instead. They suffered a loss against group-topper Spain (0-1) in the final Group Stage match, which led to their elimination
The team had their training base in Playa del Carmen, Mexico and were scheduled to fly back to Uruguay's capital, Montevideo by the team charter flight which was cancelled, forcing players and staff to find their own way back home.
Despite their recent dip in performance, Uruguay continues to be a footballing giant and is currently ranked 16th in the world. Coached by the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, they have promising players like captain José María Giménez, Federico Valverde, Ronald Araújo, Maxi Araújo, Mathías Olivera, Manuel Ugarte and others, who failed to deliver on the biggest stage.
Following the elimination, there have been reports of internal tensions suggesting disagreements between certain members of the squad and the coaching staff.
Gimenez shared that the team had broken down following the heartbreaking loss. "The pain is immense. The feeling is one of profound sadness. The reality we have to face is incredibly difficult", the captain said.
Coach Bielsa has taken the blame on himself, "Look, what I'm leaving for Uruguayan football is nothing....Fourth place in the qualifiers meant nothing, third place in the Copa America meant nothing, and obviously this performance".