Why did Uruguayan players fly commercial after their World Cup exit?

Uruguay had a World Cup campaign they would rather forget. After failing to win a single match in Group H, the South American team crashed out from tournament, ending their run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the Group Stage.

According to reports, the Uruguayan football federation is disappointed with the performance of the team and as punishment has cancelled their charter fight back home. Instead, the players and staff have been asked to fly commercial.

Uruguay players and staff punished after disastrous World Cup campaign

Two-time World Cup champions Uruguay had to exit early from the 2026 World Cup after an extremely disappointing run. This marks their second consecutive group stage exit and the country is not happy.