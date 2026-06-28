Portugal settle for a draw against Colombia to finish second in their World Cup group

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal did not have the dream-like start to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Although they had secured qualification to the Round of 32, before Saturday's match in Miami, Portugal and Colombia left everything on the pitch to secure the top spot in Group K.

After an intense, end-to-end match, both sides had to settle for a goalless draw as Colombia emerged as the group winners with 7 points and Portugal finished seconds with 5 points.

Portugal and Colombia battle it out in one of the best matches in this World Cup

On Saturday, June 27, Colombia and Portugal met for their final Group Stage match at the Miami Stadium and delivered one of the most exciting matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026.