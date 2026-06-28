Portugal settle for a draw against Colombia to finish second in their World Cup group

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal did not have the dream-like start to the FIFA World Cup 2026. Although they had secured qualification to the Round of 32, before Saturday's match in Miami, Portugal and Colombia left everything on the pitch to secure the top spot in Group K.
After an intense, end-to-end match, both sides had to settle for a goalless draw as Colombia emerged as the group winners with 7 points and Portugal finished seconds with 5 points.
On Saturday, June 27, Colombia and Portugal met for their final Group Stage match at the Miami Stadium and delivered one of the most exciting matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The 0-0 scoreline hardly encapsulates the action-packed match where both sides tried their best to find the back of the net on an exceptionally humid day. The second half saw Colombia more in control with Portugal struggling to dominate the midfield.
In a dramatic twist, Colombia seemed to have taken the lead in the injury time of second half when Davinson Sanchez scored a header from a set-piece. However, as luck would have it, the goal was controversially overturned because the Colombian was offside by millimetres.
In the end, it worked out for Colombia who ended up as winners of Group K. However, their failure to score despite 26 shots at goal (6 on target) will definitely force them to improve their finishing.
Portugal too, will not be happy with the performance. Despite 13 shots at goal, only 2 attempts were on target as the Europeans failed to take advantage of some impressive counter-attacks. Their solid defence and a praiseworthy performance by goalkeeper Diogo Costa helped them keep a clean sheet.
Led by 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who had a quieter match, Portugal is one of the tournament favourites. But, their coach Roberto Martínez must find a way to optimise the massive talent and quality his squad has, as they proceed to the knock-out stages.
Of the three Group Stage matches, Portugal have drawn twice, leaving them in the second position. In the Round of 32, Portugal will face Croatia on July 2 as Colombia prepares to take on Ghana the next day.
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