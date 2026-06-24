Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show during Portugal's massive win at the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at the FIFA World Cup 2026! Even at 41 years of age, the Portuguese superstar was the primary force in Portugal's grand 5-0 win against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The player, who is playing in his sixth straight World Cup tournament, found the back of the net twice, winning the much deserved Player of the Match award. With his first goal, he became the first and only player to score in six different World Cup tournament (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026).

Cristiano Ronaldo claps back at criticism with two goals

On Friday, at the Houston Stadium, Portugal devoured Uzbekistan in their 5-0 win and their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo led the way with two stunning goals.