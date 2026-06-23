Lionel Messi single-handedly seals knock-out spot for Argentina with another record-breaking performance

Argentina are advancing to the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026, all thanks to Lionel Messi, yet again. The captain of the national team scored two goals in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria in the second Group Stage match of the tournament and became the all-time top goalscorer at the World Cup.

Lionel Messi scores two goals to see Argentina through to the knockout stage

Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in their second Group Stage clash of Group J on Monday, June 22, 2026 at the Dallas Stadium and their superstar Lionel Messi stole the spotlight yet again.