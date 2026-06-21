Dr Suzanne Huurman makes history as the only woman head of medical staff at FIFA World Cup 2026

Dr Suzanne Huurman, head of medical staff for Curaçao’s national team, has become one of the defining off-field stories of the tournament. Among all 48 nations competing at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Dr Suzanne is the only woman serving as a lead team doctor. In nearly a century of men’s World Cup history, that makes her part of an exceptionally small club. And she is doing it with Curaçao, the smallest nation ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup.

Who is Dr Suzanne Huurman, 2026 World Cup's only female head doctor?

Curaçao’s rise to the 2026 World Cup already felt improbable enough. A Caribbean island nation with a population of roughly 150,000, and guided by veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat.