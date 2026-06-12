FIFA World Cup 2026: Gitika Talukdar is the only Indian female photojournalist covering the tournament

Soon after, she began working for a photo news agency and eventually solely focussed on sports photography. Today, she has been covering international sports events for almost 20 years.

Gitika Talukdar's career

Gitika has worked on several FIFA assignments including the last two FIFA Men's World Cups, the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups in France and the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand. She has also covered the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, multiple ICC tournaments and Commonwealth Games.

Getting into these high-profile tournaments as a journalist is not easy. However, once again, she made it to this year's World Cup. Sharing the news on her social media, the photojournalist said, "Thank you FIFA for giving me the official recognition and accreditation for the third consecutive years and for giving me this golden opportunity to witness the world mega sports event once again."