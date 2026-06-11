Neon-clad Shakira kicks off FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially kicked off at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The biggest ever edition of the tournament had a fitting Opening Ceremony with Shakira's performance as the highlight.
On Thursday, June 11, 2026 the FIFA World Cup began with pomp and show with magnetic performances by several artistes including Shakira. With unbelievable energy from the stands the mood ahead of the tournament opener was just right.
Music, football came together in a spectacle of culture on football's biggest stage. With the stage filled with performance and World Cup props, Lila Downs welcomed the world to football's biggest stage as the first of the trio of Opening Ceremonies kicked off.
In electrifying performances, Danny Ocean took the stage before Belinda and Los Ángeles Azules came together to perform Por Ella, from the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.
Mexican pop-rock band Maná also delivered a visually stunning performance as the crowd joined in their performance of Oye Mi Amor. Colombian singer J Balvin and fellow Colombian rapper Ryan Castro came on to perform a medley that got the entire stadium on their feet.
Finally, global icon and World Cup favourite Shakira lit up the stage as she performed her 2026 World Cup song Dai Dai with Burna Boy. While the fans in the stadium went wild, we are sure those watching on screens couldn't help but dance.
Minutes before the World Cup kicked off, Andrea Bocelli and EJAE performed the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem DNA.
The Opening Ceremony at Mexico did not disappoint. From life-size Labubu dolls making an unexpected appearance to vibrant dance performances, it was the perfect start to the tournament.
With the match between Mexico and South Africa underway, Mexico's Julián Quiñones became the player who scored the first goal of the tournament.
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