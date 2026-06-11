Neon-clad Shakira kicks off FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially kicked off at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The biggest ever edition of the tournament had a fitting Opening Ceremony with Shakira's performance as the highlight.

Shakira leads stunning Opening Ceremony in Mexico and World Cup officially begins

On Thursday, June 11, 2026 the FIFA World Cup began with pomp and show with magnetic performances by several artistes including Shakira. With unbelievable energy from the stands the mood ahead of the tournament opener was just right.