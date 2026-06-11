Which teams are the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup? Here’s our take on top contenders, underdogs and more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is only a few hours away. All set to kick off in Mexico on June 11, 2026, enthusiasm for the biggest single sport event is at its peak. From heated debates about who will take home the ultimate prize to discussions on the countries who will surprise fans, there is a lot of speculation about how the biggest World Cup till date will turn out.

Here's our pick of the teams that are ahead in the running, potential dark horses right before the tournament begins.

Who to watch out for this World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see 48 teams give their all on the field as they eye the greatest trophy of all. However, there are some teams better suited to win the World Cup. Let's have a look at some of the favourites to win the tournament this year.