Which teams are the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup? Here’s our take on top contenders, underdogs and more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is only a few hours away. All set to kick off in Mexico on June 11, 2026, enthusiasm for the biggest single sport event is at its peak. From heated debates about who will take home the ultimate prize to discussions on the countries who will surprise fans, there is a lot of speculation about how the biggest World Cup till date will turn out.
Here's our pick of the teams that are ahead in the running, potential dark horses right before the tournament begins.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will see 48 teams give their all on the field as they eye the greatest trophy of all. However, there are some teams better suited to win the World Cup. Let's have a look at some of the favourites to win the tournament this year.
Argentina
You can leave out the defending champions, especially since Lionel Messi is leading them as he goes into his sixth World Cup. While the Latin American team are in good shape with a talented squad, winning back-to-back trophies is a tall order. However, anything can happen in football and with one of the greatest players on the team, nothing is impossible.
Spain
With a host of young talent like Lamine Yamal, Pablo Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo and seasoned greats like Rodri and Fabián Ruiz, Spain is definitely one of the top contenders this World Cup. With terrific squad depth, the reigning Euro Cup champions will give their all to bring the second World Cup to their country.
France
They have managed to play back-to-back World Cup finals, winning in 2018 and coming very close to defending their title in 2022 before losing out to Argentina on penalties. With all eyes on star player Kylian Mbappé, the continue to be an extremely strong team with physical strength and tactical brilliance.
Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo will lead his country in his sixth World Cup, looking to win the trophy that has long eluded him. Besides the 41-year-old, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Vitinha make this team one of the toughest to beat this tournament. The entire technically gifted squad will definitely want to win the first ever World Cup for their country.
England
With an elite squad and tactical strength, the Word Cup may finally come home. Coached by Thomas Tuchel, they had an undefeated qualifying campaign and are right on top going into this tournament. However, with a tough bracket, things can turn out very quickly for them.
Brazil
Another team you can never count out is the five-time World Champions. Football World Cups are incomplete without the magic Brazil bring into the tournament. Although there are questions about their gameplay, with some weaknesses overpowering the strengths, they have one of the greatest coaches to lead them, Carlo Ancelotti. Not to forget, national star Neymar will represent his country and he might inspire them to pull off a surprise.
Underdogs
World Cups are never without surprises. While our eyes are fixed on the bigger teams with the potential to go all the way, it is the underdogs who steal the show and the make the tournament magical, filling it with moments of surprise and excitement.
Even if they don't win the cup, they definitely become the talking point. Here are the teams that can make a significant impact in the upcoming World Cup:
Mexico
Japan
Egypt
Morocco
Senegal
Belgium
Croatia
Norway
Turkey
Colombia
Football is a game of uncertainties and every prediction can be proved wrong once the tournament kicks-off. With many other formidable all-time favourites like Germany and Uruguay, the tournament might have an unexpected champion.