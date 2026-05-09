Lionel Messi shares his favourites for the FIFA World Cup 2026

According to Messi, France is a contender once again, given that they have top-tier players. To win the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar, Argentina had defeated a formidable France in the final who were the title defenders as well.

However, there are other great teams according to the former Barcelona player. "Spain, Brazil—which, although it hasn’t been at its best for a little while, is always a contender and has the players to compete in every major tournament", the footballer said.

He added, "Germany, England, the big powers… Portugal has a very competitive and good team too. And then there’s always some surprise…".

We have to agree with Lionel Messi, World Cup is nothing but surprises and fans cannot wait to see what the tournament has in store for us.