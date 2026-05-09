Lionel Messi shares his favourites for the FIFA World Cup 2026

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just around the corner, predictions regarding who will shine on football's biggest stage is on and now, Lionel Messi, the legend itself has shared his favourites.
Football icon Lionel Messi will play his last ever FIFA World Cup this summer in all probability. With discussions about the tournament rife, the 38-year-old footballer has shared his predictions.
Lionel Messi's side, Argentina will try their best to defend their hard-fought title, however, the captain thinks, things are not quite easy. In a recent interview, the Inter Miami player said, "There are other favourites ahead of us who are in better form as a national team. This Argentina team will always go out to compete and give it their all, just as they have since this group came together".
The captain said that the team is as excited as always but the reality is, they are not the absolute favourites going into this tournament and it will take something very special to repeat the feat they achieved in the last World Cup.
According to Messi, France is a contender once again, given that they have top-tier players. To win the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar, Argentina had defeated a formidable France in the final who were the title defenders as well.
However, there are other great teams according to the former Barcelona player. "Spain, Brazil—which, although it hasn’t been at its best for a little while, is always a contender and has the players to compete in every major tournament", the footballer said.
He added, "Germany, England, the big powers… Portugal has a very competitive and good team too. And then there’s always some surprise…".
We have to agree with Lionel Messi, World Cup is nothing but surprises and fans cannot wait to see what the tournament has in store for us.
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