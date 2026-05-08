Shakira teases new FIFA World Cup song 'Dai Dai' and fans are excited

Shakira is back with another FIFA World Cup banger! The Colombian artiste just teased the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dai Dai. The song is set to be released on May 14, 2026 and fans cannot be more excited.
Colombian singer and dancer, Shakira is here with another potential hit. On Thursday, May 7, 2026, she announced that she will be releasing Dai Dai, her new FIFA World Cup song on May 14, 2026.
Sharing a teaser of the song, Shakira wrote in the caption, "From Maracaná Stadium, here is “Dai Dai,” the @fifaworldcup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready! @burnaboygram".
"Dai Dai" means "Come on, come on" in Italian. The song has been performed in both Spanish and English, featuring Nigerian singer Burna Boy.
FIFA has already announced a special World Cup album for the upcoming tournament. So far, three songs have been unveiled: Lighter, Por Ella and Echo. FIFA had announced that more songs would be eventually added to the album but not many expected a Shakira drop.
World Cup songs have been an integral part of football and the emotions associated with the sport. So far, fans were not happy with the songs that were released. However, the news of Shakira coming up with a song has brought relief to many.
"THERE IS NO WORLD WITHOUT A SONG FROM @SHAKIRA", one comment read on her post. One fan wrote, "Thankyou for saving us from the previous song". Another comment read, "Welcome back... You saved the 2026 World Cup songs!".
The 49-year-old performer has delivered many hits in her career but she is adored by football fans for giving one of the best FIFA World Cup anthems ever: Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) which was released for the 2010 tournament hosted by South Africa.
Dai Dai marks the second time that Shakira has come up with an official FIFA World Cup song. However, she also popularised La La La (Brazil 2014) during the 2014 Brazil World Cup. The talented artiste has also graced the closing ceremony of the World Cup many times and has been the voice of football.
The highly-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup will kick off on June 11 with the finale being played on July 19. The tournament is being jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada and USA.