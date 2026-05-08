Shakira teases new FIFA World Cup song 'Dai Dai' and fans are excited

Sharing a teaser of the song, Shakira wrote in the caption, "From Maracaná Stadium, here is “Dai Dai,” the @fifaworldcup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready! @burnaboygram".

"Dai Dai" means "Come on, come on" in Italian. The song has been performed in both Spanish and English, featuring Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

FIFA has already announced a special World Cup album for the upcoming tournament. So far, three songs have been unveiled: Lighter, Por Ella and Echo. FIFA had announced that more songs would be eventually added to the album but not many expected a Shakira drop.

World Cup songs have been an integral part of football and the emotions associated with the sport. So far, fans were not happy with the songs that were released. However, the news of Shakira coming up with a song has brought relief to many.

"THERE IS NO WORLD WITHOUT A SONG FROM @SHAKIRA", one comment read on her post. One fan wrote, "Thankyou for saving us from the previous song". Another comment read, "Welcome back... You saved the 2026 World Cup songs!".