FIFA World Cup 2026: Everything about the cute official mascots and the album

The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

FIFA World Cups are incomplete without music. With multiple hosts this time, it is not surprising that FIFA has come up with an entire album, that brings together the cultural ethos of Canada, Mexico and USA.

The World Cup is a celebration of football and the songs featuring in the album celebrate the world's biggest sporting event with the right pulse. The song revealed so far are, Lighter by Jelly Roll and Carín León, Echo featuring Daddy Yankee and Shenseea and Por Ella by Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda.

FIFA has said that more songs are on the way and it is committed to bringing together global as well as emerging artists to represent a worldwide musical community, that truly represents the spirit of football and the World Cup.