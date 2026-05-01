FIFA World Cup 2026: Everything about the cute official mascots and the album

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, 2026 and will be hoisted by three countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States of America. So this time, the highly anticipated tournament will not have one but a trio of mascots: Maple the Moose, Zayu the Jaguar and Clutch the Bald Eagle, each representing one country.
The soundtrack of the football tournament will also feature multiple tracks this time. Read on to know more about the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.
Maple the Moose (Canada)
Canada's mascot is a cute little moose, dressed in its country's colour, red, flaunting its two horns.
The FIFA website describes its first mascot as, "Maple the Moose was born to roam, journeying across all of Canada’s provinces and territories while connecting with people and embracing the country’s rich culture. A street style-loving artist, music enthusiast and dedicated goalkeeper, Maple found purpose through creativity, resilience and unapologetic individuality. With a knack for making legendary saves and a heart full of strength and leadership, Maple combines endless stories and unstoppable flair."
Zayu the Jaguar (Mexico)
With green attire, Zayu the Jaguar represents its country with truth and courage. Belonging to the jungles of southern Mexico, this mascot carries within itself the "rich heritage and vibrant spirit of the country."
FIFA further states, "With a name inspired by unity, strength and joy, Zayu transforms on the pitch as a striker, showcasing exceptional ingenuity and agility that intimidates defenders. Off the pitch, Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion and pride. More than an athlete, Zayu is a symbol of cultural celebration and connection, carrying the heart of Mexico with pride."
Clutch the Bald Eagle (USA)
The USA has an adventurous mascot, decked up in blue and spreading cheerful optimism.
"Clutch the Bald Eagle possesses an unquenchable thirst for adventure, soaring across the United States and embracing every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism. Fearless on the pitch and uplifting off it, Clutch leads by action — rallying teammates, lifting spirits and turning every challenge into an opportunity to rise higher. A social spark and sports fanatic, Clutch, like all great midfielders, unites people wherever they go, proving that true flight is about purpose, passion and play", says FIFA.
The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album
FIFA World Cups are incomplete without music. With multiple hosts this time, it is not surprising that FIFA has come up with an entire album, that brings together the cultural ethos of Canada, Mexico and USA.
The World Cup is a celebration of football and the songs featuring in the album celebrate the world's biggest sporting event with the right pulse. The song revealed so far are, Lighter by Jelly Roll and Carín León, Echo featuring Daddy Yankee and Shenseea and Por Ella by Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda.
FIFA has said that more songs are on the way and it is committed to bringing together global as well as emerging artists to represent a worldwide musical community, that truly represents the spirit of football and the World Cup.