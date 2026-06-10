How can the FIFA World Cup be more exciting, what exactly is missing?

However, FIFA has faced some significant criticism going into this World Cup as football fans feel the tournament has been commercialised to an extent, that the spirit and ethos of the sport seems to have been diluted.

Why do the fans feel so? To begin with, FIFA introduced dynamic pricing for the match tickets, for the first time ever, which means that the ticket prices are going up each day, making it inaccessible to the masses and the genuine football fans.

The dynamic pricing model means, ticket prices will depend on the match and the demand for those tickets. This has seen the prices surge up like never before with tickets for the Final priced between approximately $9,200 and $33,000 for prime seating. Even US President Donald Trump thinks this is too much!