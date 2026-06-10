How can the FIFA World Cup be more exciting, what exactly is missing?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off this week, on June 11, 2026. The tournament, which is being jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada and USA, will conclude on July 19.
This edition of the tournament is the biggest in history. With an expanded format of 48 teams going neck-and-neck with each other, three different Opening Ceremonies for each host country and the first ever World Cup Final Halftime Show, this World Cup will be witness to a lot of firsts.
However, FIFA has faced some significant criticism going into this World Cup as football fans feel the tournament has been commercialised to an extent, that the spirit and ethos of the sport seems to have been diluted.
Why do the fans feel so? To begin with, FIFA introduced dynamic pricing for the match tickets, for the first time ever, which means that the ticket prices are going up each day, making it inaccessible to the masses and the genuine football fans.
The dynamic pricing model means, ticket prices will depend on the match and the demand for those tickets. This has seen the prices surge up like never before with tickets for the Final priced between approximately $9,200 and $33,000 for prime seating. Even US President Donald Trump thinks this is too much!
Football is nothing without its fans. What makes the once-in-four-year football tournament so diverse and energetic, are the millions of fans who fly from their host countries to watch their teams play on the sport's biggest stage.
However, owing to high ticket prices, adverse weather conditions, VISA issues and travel costs, the inflow of foreign tourists have been significantly low. Many host cities in the US have also seen lower demands for hotel rooms than expected, with many rooms still empty.
The many controversies have definitely made the emotions surrounding the tournament, more complicated for fans who probably feel the excitement slightly less this year. However, it is the World Cup and we must do our best to make sure that the fun is not missing.
While increasing accessibility would help more fans experience the magic of the World Cup, it is no longer possible. Hence, fans will have to find alternative ways to celebrate.
If you had planned on watching the tournament live but couldn't, plan watch-parties at home with friends or go to a screening. A high-energy football match, some good food and drinks will set the mood right in. And don't forget your jerseys!
Community is key to the celebration of football. Find your people, fellow football fans and organise activities and games related to the World Cup. Include people who are not into football as well, you never know, they might just convert!
Football is popular all over the world, even in countries which do not end up qualifying to the main tournament. India is one such example of a football-crazy nation despite never playing in a World Cup.
Football fans in India had to go through a long period of anxiety as well, given that the country had no official broadcaster of the tournament until the very last minute until Zee stepped in last week and saved the day.
When the World Cup arrives, India changes nationality for a month as the blue Indian jerseys are replaced by those of Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Germany and more. Walls are decorated with murals and flags of multiple nations adorn the streets of the cities like Kolkata, Kochi and Delhi.
The FIFA World Cup match timings this year are not suitable for Indian fans, with most matches scheduled between 12:30 am to 6:30 am IST. However, the football fever is quite serious and most fans will stay up all night to make sure they don't miss seeing their icons in action.
If you are a football fan in India, keep an eye-out for match screenings and enjoy with friends and family. This sport can help build a community that stays with you. Take your non-sports loving friends to fan events to show them a glimpse of the mammoth festival that the World Cup is.
Football belongs to the masses and not to corporates or rich people who can afford tickets. The beautiful game teaches us compassion, loyalty and strength. More importantly, it preaches inclusion across identities. The day every genuine football fan can have access to the global spectacle and live their dreams, the World Cup will be so much more exciting.
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