Shakira, Madonna and BTS to co-headline the first ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a historic tournament for many reasons. For the first time ever, 48 teams will compete in an expanded format and now, it has been announced that the tournament will have its first ever Final Halftime Show.

NFL Super Bowls are more famous for their iconic half-time shows and FIFA has taken notes. In a historic first, football's biggest stage will see iconic performers coming together for a Final Half-time Show set to take place on July 19, 202 at the New York New Jersey Stadium

FIFA to host its first ever World Cup Final Halftime Show

The world will witness history as the 2026 FIFA World Cup mesmerises everyone from June 11 to July 19. The most-awaited match, the World Cup Final, will have one more surprise since a Final Halftime Show has been announced.