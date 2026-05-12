Lionel Messi named in Argentina's 55-man preliminary 2026 World Cup squad

Debates around whether Argentine star Lionel Messi will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been dominating conversations around the tournament for quite some time. There has been a momentary relief for Messi fans after he was named in Argentina's preliminary 2026 World Cup roster.

Lionel Messi one step closer to playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina announced its preliminary 2026 FIFA World Cup 55-man squad list on Monday, May 11, 2026 and legendary forward Lionel Messi was named in it. The 38-year-old had captained Argentina to victory in the 2022 Qatar World Cup and four years later, he continues to be crucial in their title defence.