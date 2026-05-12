Lionel Messi named in Argentina's 55-man preliminary 2026 World Cup squad

Debates around whether Argentine star Lionel Messi will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been dominating conversations around the tournament for quite some time. There has been a momentary relief for Messi fans after he was named in Argentina's preliminary 2026 World Cup roster.
Argentina announced its preliminary 2026 FIFA World Cup 55-man squad list on Monday, May 11, 2026 and legendary forward Lionel Messi was named in it. The 38-year-old had captained Argentina to victory in the 2022 Qatar World Cup and four years later, he continues to be crucial in their title defence.
Although Messi has been named in the preliminary roster, it is not final. Hence, it cannot be said with certainty that the World Cup champion will return as captain on football's greatest stage yet again, but one can sure hope. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni will still need Messi's final confirmation before releasing the ultimate list.
The Argentina coach had said back in March that he will try his best to make sure Messi wears the Albiceleste shirt this summer. "It’s a question that’s more for him, but for my part you already know what I think. I’ll do everything possible for him to be there", Scaloni had said.
So far, the odds are in favour of Messi who looks fit and better than ever to appear for his sixth football World Cup, an extraordinary feat. Moreover, the tournament will largely take place in North America, the home of his current club, Inter Miami.
While Lionel Messi has made it to the 55-player preliminary squad, some familiar names like Paulo Dybala have not made it. Most heroes of the 2022 World Cup such as goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Gonzalo Montiel are set to return to the World Cup, unless any further changes are made to the roster.