Why did Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lose millions of Instagram followers overnight?

Meta decided to remove millions of bots, fake and inactive profiles from Instagram and some of the most-followed personalities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ended up losing millions of followers.

The massive decrease in Instagram follower count all of a sudden led to confusion with many thinking the legends fell prey to some mass unfollowing campaign on the platform.

Instagram removes fake and inactive accounts, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lose millions of followers

Instagram users were confused after they noticed football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo losing millions of followers all of a sudden. However, their worries have quelled after it was reported that Meta took on bot-purge drive to remove inactive and fake followers in a large scale.