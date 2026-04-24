Meta appeals to parents as children’s social media bans gain momentum globally

Amidst a trend of digital protectionism worldwide, social networking site Meta is desperately asking parents to choose its ‘Teen Accounts’ and upgraded monitoring services over total bans imposed by governments around the world on children using their social networking sites.

With countries banning social media for children, Meta makes a direct plea to parents

The latest country that has joined this list is Turkey. The Turkish government has introduced a new law prohibiting social networking sites for any person below the age of 15. This new development comes amid pressure by the president, who has labelled some applications as cesspools that corrupt young minds. Once signed into law by the president, platforms such as Instagram and Threads will have to enforce a strict age verification system.