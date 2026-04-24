EXCL: From Michael Jackson to Reels, Prabhu Dheva keeps learning, never settling

When asked, across decades of work, where his inspiration comes from, he traces a direct line back to the boy who first watched Michael Jackson perform Beat It, and understood, somewhere beyond language, what the human body could do on screen. “Definitely Beat It, that inspired me a lot,” he says. And then, with the sweep of someone for whom inspiration has no hierarchy: “Also, Singin’ in the Rain, there’s a sequence where Gene Kelly dances. That’s one. And everything in this new era, I keep watching and learning.”

Here is the Prabhu Dheva paradox, stated plainly: He is one of the most influential movement artistes of his generation. He is also genuinely in awe of 22-two-year-olds making 30-second videos for Instagram. “They inspire me,” he says.

And then this: “They also make me feel it’s not enough, if I have to compete with them, it’s tough.” This is the man whose silhouette is the most imitated in the history of Tamil and Telugu cinema. And he is sitting here telling you that the kids on Instagram make him feel like he needs to do more.

When asked if he has any advice for the dancers of this generation, he puts it plainly, “Young dancers are doing superbly. They are far better than what we can advise them. Their standards are on another level. They just need to keep the same interest from the beginning, analyse it, and achieve their aims. The only thing they need is consistency.”

He points out that while today’s dancers are constantly practising for short-form content and posting on social media platforms, their abilities go far beyond that. Having performed with many of them on stage, he insists they are fully capable of sustaining entire shows. “They’re not limited by short form,” he says. “Because of technology, that’s what they’re doing now, but they can do everything.”