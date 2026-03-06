From Chennai to the world and back: Hiphop Tamizha on the world tour finale, Meesaya Murukku 2, and more

At some point, every movement circles back home, and for the Hiphop Tamizha duo, it is Chennai that calls them back. For nearly a-year-and-a-half, Adhi and R Jeeva have been on the road, carrying Tamil hip hop across continents with the Return of the Dragon Machi world tour. What began as an eight-month run has grown into a global phenomenon, from sold-out arenas in Kuala Lumpur to roaring crowds in Canada. And now, the final stop brings them back to where the tour began, Chennai. Not just another city, but the city. The city where Orkut messages brought together the duo, where their mixtapes were burnt onto CDs, where Club le Mabbu le first echoed through college corridors before it echoed across the country.

From mixtapes to mega tours: Hiphop Tamizha brings the dragon back to Chennai

This homecoming edition is not just a finale. It is a pause before reinvention. In the middle of touring, a fan asked him about Meesaya Murukku 2. That spark has now turned into a full-fledged sequel, with Adhi once again writing, directing, and starring, this time promising a story that is “more about music than musicians.”

As he stands between a world tour ending and the release of his upcoming film, we sit down to talk about home, diaspora, independent music, and the idea that Tamil is not regional but global. Excerpts:

What makes the Return of the Dragon Machi - The Home Coming different from the editions of this tour?

It will be more personal. This tour started out for eight months. Then, as it got sold out and as the reception grew, we had to continue the tour. Nearly 17 months we have been on tour now. It started out exciting, but nearly 17 months away from doing your regular thing is a very different experience. Most of the team have been travelling constantly, and meeting so many people around the world who have shown love to us makes this edition even more special. While the Return of the Dragon Machi set is the same everywhere, Chennai and Malaysia are unique—they get a double-concept show, making this homecoming even more significant.