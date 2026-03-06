From Chennai to the world and back: Hiphop Tamizha on the world tour finale, Meesaya Murukku 2, and more

At some point, every movement circles back home, and for the Hiphop Tamizha duo, it is Chennai that calls them back. For nearly a-year-and-a-half, Adhi and R Jeeva have been on the road, carrying Tamil hip hop across continents with the Return of the Dragon Machi world tour. What began as an eight-month run has grown into a global phenomenon, from sold-out arenas in Kuala Lumpur to roaring crowds in Canada. And now, the final stop brings them back to where the tour began, Chennai. Not just another city, but the city. The city where Orkut messages brought together the duo, where their mixtapes were burnt onto CDs, where Club le Mabbu le first echoed through college corridors before it echoed across the country.
This homecoming edition is not just a finale. It is a pause before reinvention. In the middle of touring, a fan asked him about Meesaya Murukku 2. That spark has now turned into a full-fledged sequel, with Adhi once again writing, directing, and starring, this time promising a story that is “more about music than musicians.”
As he stands between a world tour ending and the release of his upcoming film, we sit down to talk about home, diaspora, independent music, and the idea that Tamil is not regional but global. Excerpts:
What makes the Return of the Dragon Machi - The Home Coming different from the editions of this tour?
It will be more personal. This tour started out for eight months. Then, as it got sold out and as the reception grew, we had to continue the tour. Nearly 17 months we have been on tour now. It started out exciting, but nearly 17 months away from doing your regular thing is a very different experience. Most of the team have been travelling constantly, and meeting so many people around the world who have shown love to us makes this edition even more special. While the Return of the Dragon Machi set is the same everywhere, Chennai and Malaysia are unique—they get a double-concept show, making this homecoming even more significant.
What can the audience expect from the setlist?
It will be the same setlist for the most part, but we have songs from Meesaya Murukku 2 that haven’t been performed anywhere yet. One is called Aura 10/10. The rest, we have not figured out yet.
Your concerts are known for their intensity. How do you prepare physically and mentally for a world tour?
A lot of water and warm-up. We have a routine every day. Mornings start with breathing exercises and running. It is not just before the stage. The show runs for three-and-a-half hours. There are no breaks for me. Being ready for the concert itself is physically demanding work. All the songs are live. I am there throughout the concert. It is more of an artiste’s concert than a music director’s concert. So we have to stay in shape throughout the year.
On your world tour, what differences or adaptations in Tamil culture, language, and cuisine did you observe across various countries?
Tamil is truly a global community. Wherever you go—Paris, the UK, or elsewhere—you see people fully integrated into local cultures while local influences shape their daily life, even in food, yet they are all deeply connected through the language. Being a language shaped beautifully by geopolitical and geographical influences, I hope it grows into a global movement, like the Spanish or Puerto Rican communities, uniting diverse perspectives. If we embrace inclusivity, the Tamil diaspora can become one of the strongest communities in the world.
How did the idea for Meesaya Murukku 2 come about, and what was the shooting process like for the film amidst your tour schedule?
There was never an idea of Meesaya Murukku sequel. People had asked for it two years back, and we always said that when the story ends, there is nothing more to do. But when we were on the world tour, a fan asked and spoke to us about it. That is when we understood what Meesaya Murukku is truly about, through him. I came back with the idea in mind and met Sundar C, and he told me to shoot it.
The movie has three different characters from different timelines, and they were shot at different times. After the Madurai concert, for 10 to 12 days, we shot the first character. Two months later, we shot the second character. From January to the beginning of March, between the showdown and this concert, we shot the third.
So what is the sequel about?
The first movie was about a musician. The sequel is more about music, for the musicians. It is autobiographical to the same extent as Meesaya Murukku. The sequel features real-life characters, so those familiar with them will know how much of it is true. But for me, beyond depicting reality, the film is meant to bring hope to the audience.
You have written, composed, directed, and acted. What is the most challenging hat to adorn?
The most challenging part was getting the opportunity years back. Other than that, there is nothing challenging. Once we got the opportunity, we were happy to do things because this is what we set out to do. The only real challenge was entering the industry.
How has your journey from independent music to mainstream cinema shaped you as an artiste?
We’ve moved into mainstream music, which is very different because it involves a lot more people in the process. Independent music comes straight from the artiste’s heart.We have been evolving in terms of musicality and sound, but it is pretty much the same at the core.
Mainstream music is collaborative. Independent music is my music. It might feel more personal when you hear it. I talk about subjects that matter to me. Whatever impacts me, I make it into art and release it.
We are masters of breaking every rule, as we are self-taught artistes. For us, art is expressing ourselves. We can make a song like Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai from Kavan and at the same time make a song like Kadhalikathey from Imaikkaa Nodigal. We are one of the most successful music directors with devotional songs. We have done Amman songs and Murugan songs as hip-hop artistes and rappers. We simply create what excites us.
What does your creative process look like?
When it comes to movies, the director gives input. When it is independent music, sometimes we sit alone and write. When it is party anthems, all the boys are in the studio playing games, and suddenly we land on an idea. There is no specific structure.
You have pioneered key trends in Tamil independent music. When you look back at your earlier years, what stands out?
During the early phase, there was no deadline, nobody telling us what to do. Everything came from our heart. There is a song called Hey Do What I Say. I think that was one of the first times we sampled dialogues, something that has now become a trend in the film industry. But this was back in 2010-2012. We used to do it live on stage, sample dialogues, play them on a beat and rap over them.
In Ini Illaye Hum, we had one of the first dubstep patches in the Tamil diaspora. That was even before dubstep became a thing in South India. We were very experimental. We just did things because it was exciting.
Your community initiative, The Underground Tribe, is a thriving platform for upcoming artiste’s. What is next for it?
We had Bars 1, and many artistes from that project are now part of the mainstream. If you look at the list, half the participants are performing and doing songs for different labels. This year, we are having Bars 2. We are going to bring in another set of rappers who might become breakouts in the industry.
We did not have any of this when we started. There was no internet or YouTube in 2005. My first mixtape was burnt on CDs and circulated. Coming from there, this is something I must do for the community that has built me.
If you could meet a younger Adhi, what would you tell him? Is there anything you would change?
There is only one life. There is nothing to worry about. Just go and keep having fun.
Could you tell us about a book, a movie, or an artwork that has profoundly impacted you?
I love Tamil historical novels. Whenever I read, I get completely into that world. It really depends on what I’m reading at that moment. If I’m reading a novel now, I’m fully into it. Before that, I was into something else. So there isn’t one fixed artwork that I’m stuck to.
What about your personal fashion?
Personal fashion for me is comfort wear. Wherever I go, it’s about comfort. For the summer, it’s linen. For the winter, it’s wool. As simple as that.
What advice would you give upcoming artistes today?
Keep doing what you’re doing. Success and failure don’t truly exist, it’s all a matter of perspective. Only you can decide whether you’ve succeeded or failed. Without that pressure, your art will continue to grow, getting better and better.
What is lined up next for you?
Right now our focus is on movies. We have two or three lined up to finish before the next world tour. We might release an independent single or even an album, but for now it’s films. Our documentary, Porunai, explores the iron civilisation that began in Tamil Nadu and is currently doing the festival rounds, with public screenings planned by the end of the year.
Rs 1,499 onwards. On March 7. From 6.30 pm. At YMCA Ground, Nandanam.
