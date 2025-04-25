It’s about getting the emotion right, no matter the language: Shilpa Rao on her intuitive process and working across genres

A Shilpa Rao song doesn’t just fill a room—it fills a moment. It hums beneath the surface, clings to memory, and slips into a feeling. From the aching intimacy of Besharam Rang to the soulful serenity of Subhanallah, she doesn’t just sing a song—she breathes soul into it. And in Edho Pesathaane, her new track from the film Bun Butter Jam, she does it again, this time with co-singer and actor Siddharth. Written by Vijay Sethupathi in his debut as a lyricist, the song is mellow, charming, and full of unexpected warmth. “From the moment I heard the composition, I knew it was something unique. I loved the melody especially. Everyone in the studio lit up, and we all felt that spark of excitement,” she recalls. That spark has been her signature—an electric presence that transforms mere songs into experiences. With music by Nivas K Prasanna and vocals that glide rather than grip, Edho Pesathaane invites you in and stays awhile.

You collaborated with Siddharth for the song Edho Pesathaane in Bun Butter Jam. How did this project come to you, and what drew you to it?

My process for choosing a song is quite straightforward. Whenever someone shares a song with me, I take my time to listen to it carefully. I don’t focus on who’s making the song—what matters to me is whether I connect with it or not. If I feel a strong connection to it or genuinely enjoy it, I move forward with the project. This one resonated instantly. Nivas sent me the song, and the moment I heard it, I absolutely loved it. There was no overthinking or complexity involved—it was a simple, organic decision, and the collaboration turned out beautifully.

How does this song compare to others you’ve sung in terms of the kind of energy or emotions it evokes?

Edho Pesathaane is very different from a lot of the songs I’ve done before. If it were a meal, it would be a proper sadhya because it has everything in it. It’s playful but also deeply comforting—like a song you’d listen to while making breakfast on a slow Sunday morning. The song flows with a chill, undulating energy and a sweetness that resonates throughout. It was about capturing that effortless, feel-good vibe, and I loved every second of it.

Was there any particular challenge in delivering such a unique sound for this song?

The song demanded a playful yet soulful vibe, which meant striking the right balance between effortlessness and depth. Working closely with the composers and understanding the mood they envisioned helped a lot. Recording it was a layered process. We had two sessions, allowing the song to evolve over time. Emotional depth doesn’t come instantly; it needs space to grow. I didn’t take any specific references—I just listened to what the song was trying to say and let that guide me.

Working with Vijay Sethupathi as a lyricist and Siddharth as a co-singer must have been exciting! Can you share your experience with them?

I didn’t get the chance to meet them during the song, but I’ve met them separately. They are both incredible artistes whose work I really admire and love. They both are simple and easygoing. Collaborating with them for this project was a wonderful experience. Siddharth, being an actor, has a built-in sense of attitude. He knows how to bring out the right emotion in the lyrics and translate it into the song. We didn’t record together, but we did hear each other’s recordings when it all came together.

Is there any particular memory that shaped the artiste you are today?

One memory that profoundly shaped me as an artiste was when I was a child, sitting in on my father’s music sessions. I vividly remember how he emphasised the emotional connection to music, not just the technicalities. Another defining moment was my training under Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan. These experiences instilled in me a deep respect for music as an art form and shaped my approach to every song I sing today.

You have sung in multiple languages. How does singing in Tamil compare to other languages you’ve performed in?

Tamil has a beautiful poetic quality, especially in music. Ever since Roja in the early ’90s, AR Rahman sir’s songs have been a part of our lives, making Tamil feel so familiar. It blends effortlessly with melodies, just like Malayalam, Urdu, and Bengali. Even Punjabi, which people usually associate with dance music, has some incredibly emotional songs—just listen to Reshma ji or Surinder Kaur ji, and you’ll know what I mean.

Are there any Tamil or South Indian musicians you’d love to collaborate with?

I’d love to work with Santhosh Narayanan.

Do you consciously adapt your style when catering to a South Indian audience?

Not really. It’s always about the song and the character. If the song doesn’t bring out what the character is feeling, it won’t connect. That’s what matters most—getting the emotion right, no matter the language.

What does your typical day look like when you’re not recording or performing?

When I’m not in the studio or on stage, my day is pretty relaxed. I start with some quiet time, then spend it doing things that bring me joy—like cooking, listening to music, or catching up with friends and family. Unwinding for me is all about simplicity—whether it’s curling up with a good book, some soulful music, or my favourite shows.

What’s something about you that most people don’t know?

My love for quiet, solitary moments where I can just sit and observe the world. I find a lot of inspiration in stillness, like watching the rain. These moments of introspection help me recharge and reconnect with myself, especially amidst the hustle of my career.

Looking back on your journey, what is one lesson or piece of advice that has stuck with you the most throughout your career?

One lesson that has stayed with me is to trust the process. There have been times when things didn’t go as planned. But I’ve learned that every experience—whether good or bad—teaches you something valuable. Staying grounded and grateful has been my guiding mantra through every phase of my journey.

How do you approach life and its moments?

Life isn’t something you can box into a single colour. It’s a spectrum, much like emotions, with so many shades in even the smallest moment. For me, the best approach is to live in the now. If you ask me whether I’d relive my best day or fast-forward to a future one, I’d choose neither. I’d stay right here, in this moment. At every stage of your life, you need to figure things out for yourself.

When you look back on your career years from now, what do you hope people will remember most about you—not just as a singer, but as a person?

I hope people remember me as someone who poured her heart into her music and touched lives through her songs.