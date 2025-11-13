Why Meta decides to remove Facebook Likes and Comment buttons from external websites by 2026

While Facebook's external like and comment buttons embedded on third-party websites, have been one of internet's most recognisable features, Meta has announced that it will discontinue the same.

They confirmed that support for these social plugins will end on February 10, 2026, as part of its wider plan to simplify and modernise developer tools. These plugins, originally introduced in 2010, once allowed users to react to and comment on content directly from other third-party sites — a key feature of the early web dominance and viral sharing ecosystem of this social media platform.

Why Meta decides to remove this option?

In a blog post, Meta mentioned that the phase-out would take place smoothly, and the plugins will be set to “gracefully degrade” by rendering as invisible 0x0 pixel elements, rather than disrupting the performncee of the website. The company has assured the developers that this transition would not trigger errors or break the site functionality, and would only remove the embedded content.