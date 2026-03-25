Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez show off £11M worth of luxury items in a single picture

However, one cannot miss the gigantic engagement ring on Georgina's hand which had made headlines following the couple's engagement back in August 2025. The big rock was estimated to be somewhere around £2.5million and £4million, by experts.

The engagement ring was not all the bling visible in the picture. Both of them wore watches that were clearly not ordinary. While the Portuguese footballer donned a glitzy Patek Philippe 5719/10G, reportedly costing around £600,000, the 32-year-old model sported a Patek Philippe 5980/1400G-010, which has a price tag of around £700,000.

Let's not forget the car they were in. Cristiano is known for a crazy and luxurious car collection and the one pictures, was his Bugatti Centodieci, which is famously rare. Only ten such cars were made and the Al-Nassr footballer bought one of them for approximately £8million.

If you add the price tags, the picture captured more than £11million worth of assets that the couple clicked before heading out for a weekend dinner date.